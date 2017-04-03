TurbineAero, Inc. Announces Philip Constantin, Vice President of Sales – TurbineAero Engines Technics.
Philip Constantin to lead all sales activities for TurbineAero Engines Technics, component repair, specialty process and OEM fabrication product lines.TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurbineAero, Inc. Announces Philip Constantin, Vice President of Sales – TurbineAero Engines Technics.
Tempe, AZ— 3/30/2017 — TurbineAero is pleased to announce and welcome Philip Constantin as the Vice President of Sales – TurbineAero Engines Technics. Philip will lead all sales activities for TurbineAero Engines Technics, TurbineAero’s component repair, specialty process, and OEM fabrication product lines.
Philip originally joined Triumph Logistics in 2007, and was promoted and moved to Thailand in 2008 where he was responsible for Supply Chain and Trading in what is now TurbineAero Air Repair - Thailand. Over the past three years, he was the Director of Business Development with Salt River Aviation where he was successful in bringing new customers and growing other key accounts from Europe and Asia.
“I’m honored to rejoin trusted colleagues and partners at TurbineAero,” said Philip Constantin. “My history with Triumph Air Repair and Triumph Aviation Services – Asia is an exciting fit with TurbineAero’s APU capabilities and focus, and I’m excited to take this story to our customers.”
Philip will be based in TurbineAero’s Engines Technics lead facility in Tempe, but will cover all OEM’s, APU MRO’s, and Component MRO’s across the America’s and in Europe. Philip joins an established Customer Program’s Team lead by Jeff Reams, as well as Operations Leader’s Jen Fiedler and Chuck Banner. Philip began his aviation career 37 years ago as an aircraft engine mechanic for the Canadian Armed Forces. In 1988, he joined Honeywell and spent the next 18 years supporting Honeywell’s biggest customers across the world including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Agusta-Westland, and Sikorsky.
“We are delighted to have Philip Constantin join us as our TurbineAero Engines Technics Vice President of Sales.” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer at TurbineAero. “Philip’s unparalleled service focus, customer relationships, and technical acumen make him the perfect choice to lead our service and growth initiatives for TurbineAero Engines Technics.”
About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero was created to become the world’s most comprehensive, flexible, and customer-focused APU MRO Services company in the world. TurbineAero is the world’s largest APU MRO in the world. TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and APU related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations. Three of the business units are located in close proximate to Phoenix, AZ, while the fourth is locate just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.
###
For more information on TurbineAero please visit:
www.turbineaero.com
Jared Butson
TurbineAero, Inc.
978-397-8315
email us here