New Gift Set of Balsamic Vinegar and California Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Two grades of Balsamic Vinegar from Italy and a California EVOO in a Gift Set from Gourmet Living
This attractive olive oil and balsamic vinegar gift set consists of products chosen by the owners of Gourmet Living for their taste, authenticity and value to consumers.
Balsamic vinegar tends to be a viscous syrup with a somewhat sweetish edge to balance the acidity. Many commercial and low priced brands that call themselves balsamic vinegar tend to be watery and may contain additives and preservatives which are prohibited by the Italian Growers Consortium.
This gift set includes two IGP-certified balsamic vinegars from Modena, Italy.
Goccia d'Oro is a premium grade balsamic vinegar with a density level of 1.33. This award-winning balsamic vinegar comes with an attractive display box and wax seal and makes a great gift for cooks and gourmands seeking a high-quality balsamic vinegar. Goccia d'Oro is ranked as "one of the best balsamic vinegars for 2017" by Wiki Ezvid.
Goccia Nera, also sold in a distinctive 250ml bottle, is an attractively-priced balsamic vinegar best suited for vinaigrettes, glazes and marinades. While most commercial balsamic vinegars tend to have a density level of below 1.04, Goccia Nera's density level is 1.07.
Sheila May of Gourmet Living explains the following, "Strict Italian regulations are in place for a very good reason: to guarantee the integrity of the product for the consumer. Gourmet Livings wants to insure that our balsamic vinegar and Italian olive oils meet these stringent requirements so that people can actually enjoy the true taste of properly sourced Italian products."
The same philosophy applies to Gourmet Living's California extra virgin olive oil ("EVOO"), which is harvested and cold-extracted under strict California regulations. Gourmet Living's California EVOO is produced exclusively from trees producing the Picual olive grown in California.
Extra virgin olive oil is the cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet and many Americans have switched to olive oil because of its special nutritional benefits. The quality of EVOO produced in California has shown marked improvement in recent years as health-conscious Americans often substitute olive oil for butter in their daily cooking.
Furthermore, domestically harvested and bottled olive oils maintain more stringent controls over the end-product for the benefit of the consumer. Flavored olive oils tend to be of lower quality.
The health benefits of using extra virgin olive oil remains a controversial subject. Some suggest that olive oil helps to reduce heart disease and may even control diabetes. Sceptics argue that the“health benefits” of olive oil are not supported by independent studies. Nevertheless, both sides agree that incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet (commonly consumed with EVOO) is healthier than consuming processed foods.
Sold in a distinctive 500ml bottle, Gourmet Living has improved the cap and bottle to provide buyers with a better experience. A 500 ml bottle of EVOO will last at least a year after it has been opened for the first time. Olive oil is best consumed within two years of a harvest - in this case, November 2017.
Whether one is purchasing this olive oil and balsamic vinegar gift set for themselves or others, it provides an excellent opportunity to sample authentic balsamic vinegars from Italy and a California extra virgin olive oil which have been specially selected by the owners of Gourmet Living.
