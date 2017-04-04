WHO IS THE WHALE SHARK DADDY in Cancun Mexico ?

Whale Shark Daddy Whale Shark Map Whale Shark

CANCUN, QUNITANA ROO, MEXICO, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- IF, you've ever been to Cancun Mexico and gone on the Exciting Summer Whale Shark Snorkeling Adventure with Cancun Whale Shark Tours you might have met the "Secretive" Reclusive " WHALE SHARK DADDY " !!!!He's behind the scenes organizing reservations, scheduling Boat crews and ground transportation and "IF" he's lucky he gets to go on a Whale Shark Trip with his family ONCE A YEAR! The days are long during Whale Shark Season June 1 - Sept 17. Most days begin @ 600AM ending @ 900PM making Every day 7 days @ week a 15 Hour day!!!He's taken more than 40,000 Adventure seekers on this amazing All Day snorkel adventure in Mother Natures Aquarium in the Gulf Of Mexico snorkeling with the Oceans LARGEST FISH...........The WHALE SHARK!From a humble beginning on Isla Holbox in 2004 The WHALE SHARK DADDY has grown to become the PREMIER Whale Shark Tour operator on both Isla Holbox & Cancun!WHALE SHARK DADDY is very Conservation & ECO minded as he's founded the " Whale Shark Preservation Society in 2014 dedicated to helping preserve this Amazing endangered species for Future Generations.WHALE SHARK DADDY currently offers both public (Shared) tours Max 10 per boat, Or, VIP PRIVATE Luxury tours for Families, Couples, Groups, Professional photographers etc. Season runs JUNE 1 to SEPTEMBER 17 annually.Reservations are now being accepted for 2017 season bookings. Don't miss out on this amazing ALL DAY ALL INCLUSIVE adventure if your travel plans include Cancun Mexico this summer. "YOU GOTTA DO THIS" its a whole lot more exciting than petting a captive Dolphin in a fish tank!CALL the WHALE SHARK DADDY "RIGHT NOW" USA Direct 305-433-7523 or visit his huge WebSite online www.cancunwhalesharktours.com where you can bookit online 24/7.WHALE SHARK DADDY Promises to make "YOUR" Whale Shark Dreams come true!

