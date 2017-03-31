CHINESE, U.S. AND WORLDWIDE BANKNOTES, COINS AND SCRIPOPHILY TO BE OFFERED AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017

Pattern 1/2 Dinar, AH1415//1995, nickel-brass, KM# Pn18, like KM# 58 which was issued in 1996, but with an earlier date, NGC graded SP 63 (2756952-005). Ex-Bseiso Collection. Ex-Bseiso Collection. First time for this type to be offered in a public auction $50 Second Liberty Loan Converted 4.25 %, Gold Bond of 1927-1942 Issue May 9, 1918. Ex. Chet Krause Collection. PMG AU 53 EPQ. Coupons 14-49 attached. Beautiful Golden Orange inks adorn this Gold Bond of WWI. SN. C02709573. China, issued note, 2 Gold Fen, 1913-1917, P-S480, S/M# O5-51, PMG graded Very Fine 30 with comment "Ink Stamp, Annotation", BWC. Very rare especially this nice.

The auction will be held by Archives International Auctions, at their offices in Fort Lee, N.J..Featuring rare coins & banknotes from China and the Middle East

We are excited to be able to offer another outstanding assortment of worldwide banknotes, coins and scripophily including many rarities that have never been previously offered at auction.” — Dr. Robert Schwartz, president of Archives International Auctions

FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The April auction will feature an extensive collection of Chinese banknote rarities including three different Russo-Asiatic and Russo-Chinese notes that rarely come to auction as well as additional Selections from the Alexander I. Pogrebetsky Family Archives of rare Chinese banknotes. There is also an impressive and extensive collection of Middle Eastern banknotes and coins featuring several rare coin and pattern varieties from Jordan that have never been offered previously at auction. An attractive group of stocks and bonds will be offered as well as a large variety of U.S. banknotes, coins and related material on April 11th by Archives International Auctions.The first session includes 688 lots of Chinese and Worldwide banknotes and coins and begins at 10:30 AM EST. The second session includes 300+ lots of U.S. Banknotes, Coins, U.S. and Worldwide Scripophily and Security Printing Ephemera and will begin no earlier than 6:00 PM. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available through the website, www.ArchivesInternational.com “We are excited to be able to offer another outstanding assortment of worldwide banknotes, coins and scripophily including many rarities that have never been previously offered at auction. Included in the auction are two advanced collectors' consignments that will be sure to attract serious attention from both collectors and dealers alike,” said Dr. Robert Schwartz, president of Archives International Auctions.Highlights from Session 1, will begin with 230 lots of China, Hong Kong and Japan banknotes and coins with highlights including, Peoples Republic, 3 Yuan P-868 is offered in high grade and is rarely seen this nice; 11 lots of fancy Solid Serial Numbers notes are included on 1999 and 2005 Peoples Bank of China Issues; an exciting Deutsch-Asiatische 1907 “Peking” rarity is offered; two different Russo- Asiatic banknote rarities are included with an extremely attractive and rare 2 Gold Fen issue from Kuld’Sha, Chuguchak & Kashgar banknote. Very attractive and rare Military and Private issues are offered including two high grade Sin Chun Bank notes; An extremely rare “Tientsin Merchants Association” Circulating Note-Envelope with 10,000 Rubles of Russian notes inside, that were meant to be circulated in Tientsin and evidently were guaranteed by the issuer on the outer envelope with the interior including 10 notes of 1000 rubles each of Russia, P-37. This is a unique usage of mixed Russian currencies circulating in China and is the first we have ever seen and will attract serious interest by Russian and Chinese collectors.The Session 1 world note and coin section includes over 450 banknotes and coins. Some of the many highlights in this section include and exciting collection of over 25 different Thomas De La Rue Specimen and Essay banknotes from issues rarely if ever seen in this format. Included are numerous British Colonies notes such as Fiji, ND (2007) Essay Specimen design for a $100 note like P-114sp with slight differences. Also included are 45 lots of Canada banknotes including, issued, specimens and proofs; 4 different 2006 to 2008 Bhutan Essay banknotes; an issued Danish West Indies, 5 Francs, 1905 issue; 3 different high grade Republik Indonesia 1948 Essay Specimens; A high grade specimen set of 5 notes from the 1973, 1976 ND Issue of the U.A.E. is offered and is sure to attract attention as well as hundreds of other desirable and rare banknotes. World coins includes an old time Great Britain collection with highlights including a 1904, 2 Shillings Edward VII graded MS 62; Iraq includes several rare and desirable coins including a 1932, 1 Riyal, Faisal I in Uncirculated and rarely seen in this high of condition; Jordan is represented by numerous rare varieties highlighted by a Hussein bin Talal, 1952-1999 Pattern ½ Dinar issued in 1996 with an earlier date and is the first time this rarity has been offered at auction. Numerous highlights from Palestine, Poland, Qatar and other countries round out this exciting auction.Session 2 includes over 300 lots of U.S. Banknotes, Scripophily, Coins, Security Printing Ephemera and historic documents. The scripophily section of over 90 lots features an 1871 American Bank Note Company issued and cancelled stock certificate as well as numerous exciting and attractive bonds and shares in many areas from mining to railroad to automobiles ending with 14 lots of Liberty Loans and Government related bonds and documents. Colonial banknotes as well as obsolete banknotes are included featuring numerous highlights such as 2 “Sam Houston” signed 1838 Government of Texas $50 notes; a 1780 Commonwealth of Virginia land Office Treasury Warrant for 580 acres of land; a Francis Hopkins, 1779 signed 3rd Bill of Exchange; rare proof banknotes from Connecticut, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey and other locations as well as dozens of other interesting and desirable items. The auction ends with 30 lots of U.S. coins.The auction will feature hundreds of additional rare and desirable banknotes, coins, and scripophily in every price range, for the beginner to the advanced collector. Previews will be held at Archives International Auctions offices Wednesday to Friday, April 5th to 7th t from 10 AM to 5 PM and by appointment. For an appointment call 201-944-4800 or email info@archivesinternational.com.The online catalogs for the April 11th sales are on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a virtual catalog or downloadable .pdf on their website. To pre-register for live internet bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com Archives International Auctions is currently seeking quality consignments for future auctions and is looking for U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, autographs, and documents to buy outright. To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or e-mail them at info@archivesinternational.com.You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite #7, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auctions planned April 11th, 2017, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com

