100 SHARES TAMPA BAY SETS GOAL OF GRANTING $1.8 MILLION BY 2027
100STB was founded in early 2014 by a small group of ladies with BIG vision…to bring 100 plus like-minded, generous women together in an effort to help launch local ministries to their next level of service. In only 3 short years, the impact is already noticeable. On April 27, 2017, they will present a grant of $50,000 dollars to a local ministry. This will bring their total granted amount to $125,000!
Experiencing the excitement and momentum of exponential growth they have chosen to cast a greater vision. That vision would conclude by year end 2027 with a total of 260 partners generously giving to 100STB and having granted $1.8 million dollars to assist local ministries in our community.
ABOUT 100 SHARES TAMPA BAY
100 Shares Tampa Bay was founded in early 2014 to bring 100 like-minded, generous women together to support community ministries with their mission in the greater Tampa Bay area. The result would be the availability each year of a significant contribution of $100,000 or more. This money would be awarded in the form of grants to selected non-profits that proclaim the gospel of Christ and meet the needs of those they serve. This would enable the ministries to move forward to a new level of service
Additional information about 100 Shares Tampa Bay can be found at www.100sharestampabay.org
###
Joanne Lanning
100 Shares Tampa Bay
727-422-9443
email us here