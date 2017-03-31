A Confluence of Business Success and Spiritual Depth in Cutting-Edge Memoir
New Literary Talent Wins Thomas Keating Endorsement in "an Incredible Read," "a Gorgeous Memoir."
An inspirational speaker who garners standing ovations, Manion earned her company’s highest awards for developing leaders and sales for over twenty consecutive years.
Despite her business acumen and success, this type-A super achiever felt a longing to know God since childhood, a longing that attending church on Sundays did not assuage. Her book documents her journey to a deeper relationship with God, which evolved into a contemplative way of life. Her arresting memoir is authentic, often humorous, and ranges from prison to podium, from guitar strings to monasteries. This humble, bestselling author makes dexterous use of metaphor and lyrical language as she leads readers through experiences of trial and triumph while struggling to follow God’s call and voice.
"This book will help many increase their confidence in God's great love for us," writes Father Thomas Keating, a Trappist monk and priest, known as one of the architects of Centering Prayer and founder of Contemplative Outreach.
Nicki Keohohou, CEO and co-founder of the Direct Selling World Alliance (DSWA) says, “From entrepreneur to literary talent, Chris Manion resonates with the DSWA’ mission of personal and professional development by pointing out that the more deeply you commit to serving the Lord and His purpose, the more you are called upon to develop yourself to the fullest.”
This cutting-edge memoir gives real insight to the natural way spiritual life can intersect with daily life. The author's vignettes from her unusual life build unforgettable images like her "Irish ancestors cleared stones from their fields." Marion Roach Smith, professor and author of The Memoir Project: A Thoroughly Non-Standardized Text for Writing & Life, describes it as “A handbook, in the form of a memoir, on how to let the beauty of life be a feast for the soul.”
She and her husband of forty years live near Destin, Florida where she photographs the beauty of the Emerald Coast. They boast of two children and three grandchildren.
