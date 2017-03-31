Mega Active 3D VIrtual Personalized Avatars Can Get Rewarded at Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow
Amazon Echo Dot Image
The Spring 2017 EGMC3D Virtual Tradeshow hosting platform tracks the top 10 most active personal avatars that then become eligible to win an Amazon Echo Dot.
The award winning 3D virtual platform that hosts the EGMC3D tradeshows tracks the most active personalized avatars during the three days that the tradeshow is 'live' and lists the top ten. From this list of the top ten one lucky avatar's owner will receive an Amazon Echo Dot just for being actively involved in this spring 2017 tradeshow.
The theme of the spring 2017 show is "Going Off the Grid" and the Amazon Echo Dot can help save energy and money by turning off lights and controlling unnecessary electrical loads by simple voice commands. Other items that can be controlled by voice activated control devices such as the Dot are: turning security systems on and off, opening/closing garage doors, activating outside lighting & irrigation systems, fine-tuning entertainment systems, controlling electric vehicle chargers and practically anything else that uses energy.
Going off the grid can simply mean moving toward a more sustainable lifestyle which includes home grown organic food, on-site power production using renewable energy and an energy efficient home and/or office. It is now quite possible to be completely off the power grid and still have all the modern conveniences available.
There are also water conserving devices that can be controlled by voice activated command and so it is possible to lower both an energy and water bill simultaneously. There are LED lighting options that can be controlled to help set a mood or add vibrant colors to highlight an area or object in a home or business. The possibilities really are impressive and new products and technologies are becoming available every day.
Register today and get ready to actively participate in the Spring 2017 EGMC3D Tradeshow on April 6, 7 & 8, 2017 for a winning opportunity!
To register for the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow please visit: http://EGMConnect3D.com
A handful of exhibitor booths are still available. Get details at: https://EGMConnect.com
Get details about the Amazon Echo Dot offer at: https://egmconnect.com/blog-post/the-most-active-avatar-participants-become-eligible-to-win-an-amazon-echo-dot-at-egmc3d-tradeshow/
*Amazon Echo Dot is a product of Amazon and no affiliation with Amazon is expressed nor implied by EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshows and Doff Industries
Visiting the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow Platform 2 Minute Video