Alia Janine & Sovereign Syre Embark on Midwest Comedy Tour April 1 - April 4
Live, Stand Up at Var Gallery, Riddle’s Comedy Club, Riverwest Public House & Chicago Laugh Factory
April 1 – April 4
New York, NY, March 31, 2017--Alia Janine, the infamous porn star turned comedian is embarking on a Midwest comedy tour along with porn star Sovereign Syre, Saturday, April 1st through Tuesday, April 4, kicking off the start of their 2017 US tour together.
“Sovereign and I have been collaborating on comedy, with Sovereign performing at some of my own comedy showcases such as Hardcore Comedy,” says Alia Janine. “We are road tripping to the Midwest now and we will be in the west coast this summer, the southwest this fall, and the south in the winter, and along the way we are filming a documentary on the transition from porn to comedy.”
Alia and Sovereign’s stand-up comedy tour of the Midwest is as follows:
Saturday, April 1st
Riverwest Public House
815 E Locust St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Phone: (414) 562-9472
https://riverwestpublichouse.wordpress.com/
1pm
Riddle’s Comedy Club
5055 W 111th Street
Alsip, IL 60803
Phone: (708) 422-5055
https://www.myriddlescomedyclub.com/
8pm
Singles Only Podcast
Laugh Factory Network
Taped, In-Studio Interview
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/singles-only/id1105585708?mt=2
https://www.facebook.com/LaughFactoryCh/posts/1014817645232770
Chicago Laugh Factory
3175 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657
Phone: (773) 327-3175
http://www.laughfactory.com/clubs/chicago
Tuesday, April 4
Var Gallery
643 S. 2nd Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Phone: (414) 305-2444
https://www.vargallery.com/
7:30pm Show
$5 Entry
Want Alia Janine and Sovereign Syre to perform in your city? Contact your favorite local comedy club and request them!
Follow Alia Janine on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/thealiajanine and on her website www.aliajanine.com. You can listen to her Whormones Podcast on www.whormonespodcast.com, and you can find more about Alia’s comedy shows at www.hardcorecomedyentertainment.com.
Follow Sovereign Syre on her website http://sovereignsyre.net and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sovereignsyre.
About Alia Janine:
Alia Janine dubbed the “Funniest Porn-Star on Earth!” by the Huffington Post, and 2015 AVN “Mainstream Star of the Year” nominee, retired from adult entertainment in 2012, and in 2013 she moved to New York City to pursue a career in comedy. Since her switch in careers, Alia has performed in some of the country’s best comedy clubs including; The Comedy Store, LA Improv, UCB, The Stand, The Village Underground, New York Comedy Club, Chicago Laugh Factory, Stand Up NY, Gotham Comedy Club, and multiple Funny Bone Clubs. She has had the privilege of performing with some of today’s hottest comedians like; Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Michael Che, Adrienne Iapalucci, and Jay Pharoah. Alia also has a growing resume of voice-over work, comedy sketches, and independent films. Alia has delighted her fans by appearing on many popular national radio shows including Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning, The Jason Ellis Show, Derek and Romaine, and “My Wife Hates Me” with comedians Rich Vos and Bonnie MacFarlane. Likewise, she has had multiple appearances on many popular podcasts including; The Legion of Skanks, the Anthony Cumia Show, YKWD with Robert Kelly, The Artie Lang Podcast, and The SDR Show. She has been featured on RT TV, CBS, FOX, The Village Voice, Vice, Huffington Post, The Daily Dot, The New York Post, and favorite comedy websites Laugh Spin and The Interrobang. Alia, along with fellow comedian, Jaqi Furback, hosts the highly ranked Whormones Podcast on the Misfits Network, where they discus different point-of-views on sexuality and feminism.
