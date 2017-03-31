Connexica Awarded Science and Technology Business 2017
Connexica are proud to announce that last night they won The Sentinel Business Award for best Science and Technology Business 2017
It was a fantastic night for the Potteries with Emma Bridgewater being awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for the work she has done within Stoke and the pottery industry. The events hashtag #LocalandProud was definitely felt throughout the evening and the room.
Connexica were shortlisted for their innovative solution CXAIR and for its use as the core technology behind the Kent Intelligence Network. Connexica proudly competed with Synectic Solutions and Touchretail Ltd for the title.
Richard Lewis, Founder of Connexica, said ‘…we are thrilled to have been nominated with Synectic Solutions and Touchretail Ltd for best ‘Science and Technology’ company, and humbled to win the award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Connexica and our constant efforts to innovate and develop great technology that competes with the best.’ Lewis went on to say, ‘…we have met many fantastic businesses this evening and there is a buzz around Staffordshire like never before. It is truly an exciting time to be a business in the area.’
Connexica have recently celebrated 10 years in business and look forward to an exciting future.
Jenny Jones
Connexica
01785 246777
email us here