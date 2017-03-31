There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,510 in the last 365 days.

Connexica Awarded Science and Technology Business 2017

Connexica are proud to announce that last night they won The Sentinel Business Award for best Science and Technology Business 2017

It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Connexica and our constant efforts to innovate and develop great technology that competes with the best.”
— Richard Lewis
STAFFORD, STAFFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious event was held at The King’s Hall in Stoke-on-Trent and attended by the local businesses and celebrities, providing a great opportunity to celebrate local talent, business and innovation. Attendees included Keith Brymer Jones, star of Great Pottery Throw Down, who spoke passionately about how Stoke-on-Trent is a ‘vibrant and fantastic place to start a business’ and that he is backing the bid for Stoke to be City of Culture 2021.

It was a fantastic night for the Potteries with Emma Bridgewater being awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for the work she has done within Stoke and the pottery industry. The events hashtag #LocalandProud was definitely felt throughout the evening and the room.

Connexica were shortlisted for their innovative solution CXAIR and for its use as the core technology behind the Kent Intelligence Network. Connexica proudly competed with Synectic Solutions and Touchretail Ltd for the title.

Richard Lewis, Founder of Connexica, said ‘…we are thrilled to have been nominated with Synectic Solutions and Touchretail Ltd for best ‘Science and Technology’ company, and humbled to win the award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Connexica and our constant efforts to innovate and develop great technology that competes with the best.’ Lewis went on to say, ‘…we have met many fantastic businesses this evening and there is a buzz around Staffordshire like never before. It is truly an exciting time to be a business in the area.’

Connexica have recently celebrated 10 years in business and look forward to an exciting future.

Jenny Jones
Connexica
01785 246777
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT, Technology