Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Road Builder in Michigan to Call About Rewards If Their Employer Is Falsely Claiming to be a Minority Owned

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center, “We are urging an employee of a Michigan based road builder or highway contractor to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be gigantic." http://Michigan.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Center believes that many companies misrepresent the nature of their ownership structure to gain an extremely unfair advantage when bidding for lucrative federal contracts. As an example, the US Department of Transportation mandates that 10% of federal highway jobs go to a minority or woman owned business. These federal contracts can be worth tens of millions of dollars for even a subcontractor. The whistleblower reward potential can potentially be in the millions if a highway contractor based in Michigan has misrepresented themselves as being a minority or woman owned business.

The Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Most federal agencies put a premium of giving minority or women owned businesses preferential treatment when it comes to biding on federal contracts. We applaud this as it helps people get a shot. However, if a white male appoints his wife falsely as CEO of a highway or road builder or heavy equipment company-it’s wrong-if she does not actually run the company. The system designed to assist minority or women owned businesses obtain federal work contracts is very easy to manipulate. As an example, a Caucasian male could appoint his female wife president/CEO of a dump truck company in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan and call the company a minority or woman owned business.

“If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Michigan to get an unfair competitive advantage on federal jobs or federal contract bidding-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s explore the reward possibilities. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it could have been worth." http://Michigan.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Michigan Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Michigan based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Michigan can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Michigan.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com



