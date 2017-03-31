$1,000,000 Dollar Bigfoot Bounty
Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGFT)REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. is sending their research team out for the next expedition this Sunday. With new sightings in Ohio, Wisconsin, Upstate New York, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas they are crossing the country collecting new eye witness reports, press releases, newspaper reports and physical evidence from reported "hot spots". Using electronic media such as Facebook, Twitter and other avenues interested parties can follow the teams activities on a real time basis.
To kick off the expedition the Company will be on the New To The Street Show featured on Fox Business News This Sunday April 2nd. http://www.foxbusiness.com/fbntv/schedule.html (1:30pm Eastern time) Tune in as Tom Biscardi, CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. (BGFT), discusses the myth and reality of "Bigfoot," and how his team at "Bigfoot Project Investments Inc." scours the globe nine mouths out of the year in search of this mythic beast and what they have found. During the interview you will hear of his encounters as well as the other team members. Will you be a believer? We think you might after seeing this interview!
BGFT is not just for researching the creature; they have a hotel/museum project and a movie project that will promote the legend and raise revenue. The multiple projects sponsored by the company are detailed in the Public Offering on the SEC website as well as on the business website. Be sure to check out the investor page and the Bigfoot Products page where you can find the team uniforms and other Bigfoot related items.
"$1,000,000 DOLLAR BIGFOOT BOUNTY". Tom Biscardi emphatically states Bigfoot is real, make no mistake. And, Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc., listed on OTC Markets ticker BGFT, has devoted all their resources putting their money where their mouth is to prove it. That's why they've issued this bigfoot million dollar bounty. To silence all doubters, they are offering a $1 million Bigfoot bounty for anyone brave enough to deliver information leading to the capture or delivery of a bonafide Bigfoot; not for the faint of heart. For details about this million dollar Bigfoot bounty visit www.searchingforbigfoot.com (the Bounty will start 12:01 a.m. April 2, 2017, and runs through December 25, 2017, at 11:59 p.m., Christmas Day).
