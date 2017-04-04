Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Appeals to a Healthcare Employee in Indiana To Call Them About Rewards If Their Employer Is Overbilling Medicare For Unneeded Procedures

We are urging a medical doctor or healthcare worker in Indiana to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof their employer is involved in significant overbilling of Medicare” — Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging an employee of a hospital, a skilled nursing facility, a nursing home, a hospice provider, a dialysis center or a in home healthcare company anywhere in Indiana to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is engaged in significant overbilling of Medicare. They are specifically focused on a healthcare provider billing Medicare for performing unnecessary medical procedures. http://Indiana.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Examples of the type of potential healthcare whistleblower the Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to hear from:

* A ER doctor in Indiana who has proof their hospital/employer is billing Medicare for unneeded medical procedures on a very regular basis.

* An employee or insider with proof a cardiology group in Indiana that is performing unnecessary cardiac catheterizations on their patients.

* An employee of an Indiana based nursing home that is constantly understaffed but the owners bill Medicare as if the facility is fully staffed.

* An employee of a in home healthcare provider in Indiana that is grossly overbilling Medicare for hours never worked by their employees in a Medicare recipients home.

* An employee of a hospice provider in Indiana that is signing up Medicare patients for hospice care-when hospice care is not required.

The Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “We are urging a medical doctor or healthcare worker in Indiana to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof their employer is involved in significant overbilling of Medicare. In some instances, an eyewitness account is good enough. What makes Indiana unique is that with so many smaller cities or towns a local healthcare provider can get away with all kinds of things and the employees say nothing out of fear of losing their job. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever discovering what it could be worth? We are all about helping Indiana healthcare whistleblowers getting rewarded for their information about substantial Medicare overbilling as we would like to discuss anytime” http://Indiana.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Indiana Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Indiana based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Indiana can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Indiana.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com



