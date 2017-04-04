Massey Consulting Helps Leading Franchise Company Move to a Cloud ERP Solution
Massey Consulting announced that they have guided Planet Fitness of Eastern North Carolina through the process of deciding to move to a cloud ERP solution.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raleigh, N.C., April 4, 2017—Massey Consulting, a leading accounting software consulting firm in Raleigh, NC, announced that they have guided Planet Fitness of Eastern North Carolina through the process of deciding to move to a cloud ERP solution. Planet Fitness of Eastern North Carolina, based in Raleigh, NC, is a franchise with 13 current gym locations.
“Massey Consulting helped guide our team through the entire ERP purchasing process,” said Brett Lucius, Controller at Planet Fitness of Eastern North Carolina. “They were referred to us by a business colleague who also currently works with Massey Consulting. They took the time to walk through Intacct’s ability to scale with our growing business demands, and answer all of the questions we had about moving to the cloud. Overall, Massey Consulting and Intacct are the right choices to continue to grow our business.”
Planet Fitness of Eastern NC is growing at a rapid pace, quickly surpassing the capabilities of QuickBooks. Because each club has its own data file, they are constantly checking to ensure the same bill is not entered multiple times in different files. Intacct will allow real integration with the Point-of-Sale system Planet Fitness relies on. The reporting limitations of QuickBooks required manual workarounds using Excel. With Intacct’s dimensional reporting, Planet Fitness will have more reporting capabilities and flexibility that staff members can generate quickly and directly from the system. The multi-entity management will allow for Planet Fitness of Eastern NC to have better vision into all 14 entities ensuring there will not be billing duplications placed into the system.
Planet Fitness of Eastern NC will experience many benefits with the implementation of Intacct that will allow them to spend more time on strategic activities to grow to 25 plus clubs. Intacct will facilitate the management of transactions between the 14 entities, reducing the current time spent re-checking daily activities. The custom dashboards and unlimited reports will be a big time and resource savings as well.
“We are pleased to continue to lead franchise companies, like Planet Fitness of Eastern North Carolina, through the decision process of purchasing a new ERP solution.” Said Massey Consulting founder Philip Massey,” Making the move to a cloud-based accounting solution was the best choice for Planet Fitness because of the dimensions, greater reporting capabilities, and the ability to grow as they continue to add new locations. Massey Consulting will implement the solution for Planet Fitness and continue as their accounting technology advisor.”
“Guiding customers through a discovery process to ensure their new cloud ERP solution will not only improve but provide value to their business is our main goal,” said Philip Massey.
About Massey Consulting
Founded in 2002, Massey Consulting is a reseller for accounting software products Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Our consultants boast a wealth of practical field experience gained as controllers, accountants and information system professional in a wide range of business environments. We are certified, recognized experts in each of the software solutions we offer. Our clients benefit from efficient, integrated solutions that allow them to focus more their business and less on their software. Massey Consulting currently serves over 80 clients across the United States and Canada.
