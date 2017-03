Life lessons from a woman that lived to age 101.

Gary Springer & Ethel Levine

Book "Wisdom of a Life Well-Lived" by Ethel Pearson Levine.

Don’t you wish you didn’t have to learn life’s lessons the hard way?” — Gary Springer

Wisdom of a Life Well-Livedby Ethel Pearson Levine A "must read" for seniorsDon't you wish you didn't have to learn life's lessons the hard way?Beloved school teacher and guidance counselor, Ethel Pearson Levine, lived to age 101.Over a period of 30 years, she wrote monthly articles for the Sunrise Lakes community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her articles embrace universal subjects from marriage and divorce to relationships, aging, and death. She took on subjects that affect us all. Within each article, there's a message, an affirmation, for living a meaningful life. This book is a collection of selected articles from that monthly news magazine, edited by her grandson,Gary Springer. Available at:"I just finished reading the book. I loved it and found it so inspiring. Your grandmother and my 2nd grade teacher was one very special lady.A 'must read' for all seniors."- Sherry Koslov, former student"Ethel Levine was a wonderful teacher. I loved her. She was very kind. I had a problem in 2nd grade. I became very nearsighted and couldn't see the board. She would let me come up to the front to copy my work. She tested my eyes and found out I needed glasses. It changed my life."- Judy Lerner Cohen, former studentHardcover ISBN: 9780692754269E-book: 9781483578118Hardcover; $25.65 each, E-book; $9.99