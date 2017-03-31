Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is Expected to Reach $8.98 Billion by 2022

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is accounted for $2.96 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.98 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period”. Factors such as growing demand for fingerprint sensors in security checks in airports and fast growth in electronic devices are fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness on security rudiments and complexity of smart phone are hampering the market.

Mobile devices are anticipated to lead the market due to the rising demand for secure mobile devices, increasing protection concerns, and increase in mobile expenses. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the growth in consumer electronics sector.

Some of the key players in Fingerprint Sensors market include Cyber-SIGN, 3M Cogent Inc., Ekey Biometric Systems, IrScan, Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, Silead Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Crossmatch, Synaptics, Interlink Electronics, Safran Identity & Security (Morpho), Fingerprint Cards AB, Infineon Technologies AG, Goodix Ltd, Suprema Inc., Idex ASA, Thales SA, NEC Corporation and Apple Inc.

Materials Covered:

Adhesives

Urethane

Silicon

Anaerobic

Epoxy Resins

Optical Prism

Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)

Ultrasonic

Sapphire (Coating Material)

Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)

Capacitive

Other Materials

Technologies Covered:

Capacitive Sensors

Passive Capacitance

Active Capacitance

Ultrasound Sensors

RF Capacitive Sensing

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Other Technologies

Sensor Types Covered:

Swipe Sensor

Touch Sensor

Area Sensor

Applications Covered:

Military, Defense & Aerospace

Smart Homes

Mobile Devices

Usb Flash Dirves

Laptops/ Notebooks/Tablets

Smartphones

Wristbands and Smartbands

Other Mobile Devices

Commercial Security

Travel & Migration

Banking & Finance

Government & Law Enforcement

Healthcare

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

