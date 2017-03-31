Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is Expected to Reach $8.98 Billion by 2022
DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is accounted for $2.96 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.98 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period”. Factors such as growing demand for fingerprint sensors in security checks in airports and fast growth in electronic devices are fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness on security rudiments and complexity of smart phone are hampering the market.
Mobile devices are anticipated to lead the market due to the rising demand for secure mobile devices, increasing protection concerns, and increase in mobile expenses. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the growth in consumer electronics sector.
Some of the key players in Fingerprint Sensors market include Cyber-SIGN, 3M Cogent Inc., Ekey Biometric Systems, IrScan, Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, Silead Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Crossmatch, Synaptics, Interlink Electronics, Safran Identity & Security (Morpho), Fingerprint Cards AB, Infineon Technologies AG, Goodix Ltd, Suprema Inc., Idex ASA, Thales SA, NEC Corporation and Apple Inc.
Materials Covered:
Adhesives
Urethane
Silicon
Anaerobic
Epoxy Resins
Optical Prism
Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)
Ultrasonic
Sapphire (Coating Material)
Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)
Capacitive
Other Materials
Technologies Covered:
Capacitive Sensors
Passive Capacitance
Active Capacitance
Ultrasound Sensors
RF Capacitive Sensing
Optical Sensors
Thermal Sensors
Other Technologies
Sensor Types Covered:
Swipe Sensor
Touch Sensor
Area Sensor
Applications Covered:
Military, Defense & Aerospace
Smart Homes
Mobile Devices
Usb Flash Dirves
Laptops/ Notebooks/Tablets
Smartphones
Wristbands and Smartbands
Other Mobile Devices
Commercial Security
Travel & Migration
Banking & Finance
Government & Law Enforcement
Healthcare
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
