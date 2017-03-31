Cuomo’s Justice Center Operating Unconstitutionally

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

Judge’s decision shines light on unconstitutional practices of Governor Cuomo’s agency and his appointed prosecutor

DELMAR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The criminal sexual abuse case just thrown out by Judge Breslin will literally put in question every other criminal case handled by Cuomo’s Justice Center. This State agency has been systematically bypassing County elected District Attorney’s regarding most crimes reported to them for almost four years. The News 10 piece is extremely damning http://news10.com/2017/03/30/sex-abuse-charges-dismissed-against-local-teacher/ revealing, “The case was being prosecuted by the New York State Justice Center, but the judge said the agency didn’t have the authority.” District Attorney’s or prosecutors are elected officials. Governor Cuomo appointed his own special prosecutor to circumvent local authorities, including County District Attorney’s to ensure that his employee could easily obstruct justice on a regular basis and make most criminal cases disappear internally. All oversight was shut down by the Cuomo administration, even all private protection and advocacy entities that were in place to assist the disabled.Prosecutors are elected officials and are supposed to be independent determining criminal cases with non bias by reviewing evidence obtained by trained law enforcement officers, not employees of provider agencies. The Justice Center is operating contrary and is regularly circumventing the normal criminal justice system. Both the Albany Times Union http://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Judge-Justice-Center-needs-to-work-with-elected-11039784.php and Spotlight News piece http://www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/03/30/judge-dismisses-justice-centers-case-against-teacher-accused-of-having-sex-with-student/ tell in greater detail regarding the tossed sexual assault case.The Justice Center was renamed and relocated and deceptively rolled out following a massive award winning investigative reporting series titled “Abused & Used” which was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html?_r=0 . Governor Cuomo and his administrations purpose was not to stop and prevent the rampant physical and sexual abuse or staggering numbers of deaths of people with disabilities occurring within his agencies, but to hide as much of it as possible. This was done to give an appearance of reform, when in fact; it really was about covering up far more criminal cases, including criminally negligent deaths than ever before. This entity is currently fielding close to 7,800 calls to their abuse hotline for the disabled monthly and most criminal cases are never reported to local police or County elected District Attorney’s. The Justice Center, which is not a Justice Center, but primarily a call center, receives between 11-13 reports of deaths occurring throughout New York State’s extremely dangerous mental health system every single day. Most crimes committed against some of the most vulnerable New York State residents were and continue to be purposefully not criminally investigated and funneled back to both State and private provider agencies for internal investigations leading to most of them being covered-up. Most deaths are never even reported to County Medical Examiners or Coroners. Federal criminal and civil rights investigations have been requested and additional emergency actions must be taken by the New York State legislative leaders to protect upwards of 1,000,000 New York State residents with disabilities living in residential facilities and group homes.Now is the time for this failed and corrupt agency to be swiftly defunded from the currently debated State budget and shut down. Most reported and witnessed crimes committed against the disabled never were reported to local police or ever criminally investigated and covered up by this State agency, including thousands of sexual assaults and deaths.No longer can people with disabilities in New York State be treated as a lesser valuable group of people and denied their basic rights to 911 emergency services and emergency assistance or to have their cases heard in court. Bypassing the 911 call systems and keeping almost everything internal is not only an obstruction of justice, but is also preventing our most vulnerable from receiving immediate emergency police assistance causing many deaths. These discriminatory practices are denying this special group of people their equal right to equal protection of laws which also denies them justice. This is dead wrong and it is discrimination in civil rights. Stand with us for “equal rights” and “civil rights” for people with disabilities in New York State and throughout our great country by signing our petition at www.jonathancareyfoundation.org . No longer can 911 be bypassed. 911 call systems must be immediately called by all mandated reporters regarding all physical and sexual abuse, gross negligence of care, significant and suspicious injuries and when a person with a disability is in medical distress or has stopped breathing. http://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/

