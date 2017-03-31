Rent What? Inc. Announces Newest Grand Drape Set Dubbed 'Dark Angel' Now Available for Rent
Rent What? Inc. president, Megan Duckett, announces the newest addition to the firm's rental drapery inventory, a grand drape set dubbed, "Dark Angel".RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental drapery provider, Rent What? Inc., located in Rancho Dominguez, CA , is happy to announce the newest addition to their rental drapery inventory, dubbed "Dark Angel". The specialty grand drape set is now available for one-time performances, concerts or longer tour rentals.
Rent What? president Megan Duckett states, "We feel this rental drape provides the same beauty and "wow factor" as our Crimson Cabaret Grand drape set in our Timeless and Traditional Drapery Collection. It combines unique design with versatility. The dramatic look lends itself to use in a wide variety of concert set designs in genres ranging from hard rock to pop to country, depending on the design of the additional set elements."
The set includes two bi-parting drapes (making up a Grand Traveler approximately 60' wide). Its design features a sexy, sparkling combination of Black 15oz Encore fabric adorned with Silver Illusion, Black Chrome Illusion, Silver Bullion Fringe, and most dramatically, a repeated "angel wing" motif in rhinestone applique. Sister company Sew What? Inc. designed and manufactured the rental drape set.
The Dark Angel drape set was recently showcased at a photo and video shoot in Los Angeles, California. The firm's management felt, "where better to display the drape set than the theatre of the historic Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, a delicately restored, 1,600-seat movie palace from the 1920s?"
The Theatre at Ace Hotel showcases a grand entrance, leading to the intricately detailed theater with a vaulted ceiling with thousands of tiny mirrors that glimmer when lit. The theatre’s awe-inspiring craftmanship is truly a true feast for the eyes and the creative spirit – which according to Rent What? president Duckett is not unlike the new "Dark Angel" grand drape set. Duckett predicts, "I'm sure that this amazing rental drapery set will be flying out the doors in the upcoming tour season."
Rent What? additionally has a variety of other rental options, including specialty drapery, masking drapes, lift systems, hardware and automation equipment, and pipe and drape, making it a popular rental provider for promoters and organizers.
For more views of the drape set, along with a wide variety of others, visit the Sew What? / Rent What? company's flickr galleries. Those wanting more information can go online and contact Rent What? , or call (310) 639-6000 to discuss rentals for upcoming performances, shows or tours.
About Rent What? Inc.
Rent What? Inc. is committed to providing an ultimate experience in drapery rental products and customer service. The firm, located in Rancho Dominguez, CA, has set the stage for artists including Janet Jackson, Foo Fighters, Nickelback and John Legend. In addition to its large inventory of Inherently Flame Retardant stage drapes, traveler tracks and portable dressing rooms, the company is widely regarded for its basic pricing schedules, innovative damage waiver policy and fast and friendly service. For information, contact Rent What? Inc. at (310) 639-6000.
About Sew What? Inc.
Sew What? Inc., located in Rancho Dominguez, California, is a well-known stage and #theatrical drapery #manufacturer known for its dramatic theatrical drapes and fabrics used in major rock concerts, top fashion shows and other artistic staged venues. Their drapes and #backdrops have dressed the stages of Miley Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Madonna, and Rod Stewart to name a few. The company has received numerous awards for innovation, including the Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award, and was featured on the 1000th cover of Rolling Stone. For information, contact Sew What? Inc. at (310) 639-6000, or email inquiries@sewwhatinc.com.
Lynda Vaughn
Sew What? Inc.
310-639-6000
email us here