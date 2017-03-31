Artificial Intelligence Market - Patents, Business Opportunity, and Brand Strength Analysis

Latest market research reports on “Artificial Intelligence: Patents, Business Opportunity, and Brand Strength Analysis” available with OrbisResearch.com.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most talk-about news in 2016 is how Google's AlphaGo beat Lee Sedol, a Go world champion in March. The first known example of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology defeating a human brain can be tracked back to 1997 when IBM's chess computer Deep Blue won world chess champion Garry Kasparov. In the IoT (Internet of Things) age, AI is a major accelerator to smarten up electronics products, leading to the emergence of smart cars, smart elevators, smart home appliances, smart pets, smart robots, smartphones, and more.

This report provides an overview of AI through thorough patent data mining techniques to reflect major vendors' patent deployment and technology readiness; examines the strategic planning and challenges of leading AI companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google, Canon, Xerox, Sony, Oracle, and SAP. Also included are the insights about market opportunities of AI for newcomers.

Browse the complete report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/artificial-intelligence-patents-business-opportunity-and-brand-strength-analysis .

Key companies listed in the report are Academia Sinica, Adobe Systems, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Blackberry, Canon, Chi Mei Communication Systems, Chunghwa Telecom, Delta Electronics, Fujitsu, General Electric, Google, Hitachi, Hon Hai Precision, HP, HTC, IBM, Inotera Memories, Institute of Nuclear Energy Research Atomic Energy Council, Intel, Inventec, ITRI, Mediatek, Microsoft, National Central University , National Cheng Kung University, National Chiao Tung University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, National Taiwan University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, NEC, Nuance Communications, Oracle, Qualcomm, Rockwell Automation, Samsung, SAP, Siemens, Sony, Toshiba, TSMC, Wistron, Xeros, Yahoo.

Request a sample of the report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/245262 .

Table of Contents:

1. Technology overview

1.1 Neural Network

1.2 Expert System

1.3 Fuzzy Logic

1.4 Genetic Algorithm

2. Patent Mining

2.1 Patent Search

2.1.1 Selecting a Patent Database

2.1.2 Identifying Search Keywords

2.1.3 Data Selection

2.1.4 Data Analysis

3. Trend Analysis

3.1 Data Mining

3.1.1 Patent Distribution by Country

3.1.2 Patent Distribution by Sector and Field

3.1.3 Patent Distribution by Key Technology Field

3.1.4 Patent Distribution by Key Correlative Technology

3.2 R&D Readiness Analysis

3.2.1 R&D Intensity

4. Patent Portfolio Analysis

4.1 International Assignees

4.2 Development of Major Patent Assignees

4.2.1 IBM

4.2.2 Microsoft

4.2.3 Google

4.2.4 Siemens

4.2.5 Rockwell Automation

5. Conclusion

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

Place a direct purchase order on the report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/245262 .

Overview of AI technologies which have four important algorithms and applications, including neural network, expert system, fuzzy logic, and genetic algorithm

Analysis of 22,976 patents by technology field and sector using the data mining techniques; also included are

Detailed profile of top 20 assignees and their relative R&D intensity ranking

Patent distribution share by country, by sector, and by technology field, and includes patent counts by technology field

Detailed analysis of patent/assignee matrix, with 230 key patented technologies being sorted into eight categories

Analysis of AI developments of major players, including IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens, and Rockwell Automation

List Of Tables:

List of Tables

Table 1: AI Patent Core Technology/Correlative Technology Matrix Analysis

Table 2: R&D Intensity of Top 20 International AI Patent Assignees

Table 3: R&D Intensity of Top 20 Taiwanese AI Patent Assignees

Table 4: AI Patent/International Assignee Matrix Analysis

List of Figures

Figure 1: AI Patent Distribution Share by Country

Figure 2: AI Patent Distribution Share of International Assignees by Sector

Figure 3: AI Patent Distribution Share of Taiwanese Assignees by Sector

Figure 4: AI Patent Distribution Share of International Assignees by Field

Figure 5: AI Patent Distribution Share of Taiwanese Assignees by Field

Figure 6: AI Correlative Patent Distribution Share by Technology Type: International Assignees

Figure 7: AI Correlative Patent Distribution Share by Technology Type: Taiwanese Assignees

List of Topics

Overview of AI technologies which have four important algorithms and applications, including neural network, expert system, fuzzy logic, and genetic algorithm

Analysis of 22,976 patents by technology field and sector using the data mining techniques; also included are

Detailed profile of top 20 assignees and their relative R&D intensity ranking

Patent distribution share by country, by sector, and by technology field, and includes patent counts by technology field

Detailed analysis of patent/assignee matrix, with 230 key patented technologies being sorted into eight categories

Analysis of AI developments of major players, including IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens, and Rockwell Automation

If you are looking for DISCOUNT contact us @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/245262 .

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.