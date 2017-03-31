Global Market study on Hepatitis Drugs and Nanomedicine Forecasts from 2017 - 2023

Orbis Research

TEXAS, DALLAS, USA, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Hepatitis Drugs Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2017–2023

Hepatitis is a medical condition where the liver is predominantly affected, which can also affect the digestive system and brain. There are three major types of hepatitis condition – HAV, HBV, and HCV. HCV is a major public health problem that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation. Certain drugs, toxins, heavy alcohol use, bacterial and viral infections can cause hepatitis infection. Hepatitis C infection can bring both acute and chronic hepatitis disease. Approximately, 80% of the patients get chronically infected with Hepatitis C disease. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) spreads through the blood of an infected individual by the use of shared needles or supplies used to infuse drugs. Vaccines are available only for Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B viruses. Research into the development of a vaccine for Hepatitis C is under way.

Factors such as rise in injection drug users, increase in awareness, presence of unmet need, and anticipated launch of new drugs are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trend of pediatric combination vaccines, which protect against multiple causative agents and thereby reduce the costs gain in packaging and administering individual vaccines. The markets in India, Brazil, China, and Russia are also expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the prevalence of hepatitis in these countries is high.

The major drivers of the hepatitis drugs market include the second generation DAAs of Olysio and Sovaldi. Second generation DAAs are more efficacious and have lesser adverse effects. Currently, the market players are developing IFN therapies for the treatment of Hepatitis C. These therapies are intended to be all-oral regimens. The HCV drugs segment comprised more than 84% of the total market share in 2016. A major focus in this segment is expected to drive the growth of the hepatitis drugs market in the future.

The “Global Nanomedicine Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Nanomedicine is an offshoot of nanotechnology, and refers to highly-specific medical intervention at the molecular scale for curing diseases or repairing damaged tissues. Nanomedicine uses nano-sized tools for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disease, and to gain increased understanding of the complex underlying pathophysiology of the disease. It involves three nanotechnology areas of diagnosis, imaging agents, and drug delivery with nanoparticles in the 1–1,000 nm range, biochips, and polymer therapeutics.

The majority of nanomedicines used now allow oral drug delivery and its demand is increasing significantly. Although these nanovectors are designed to translocate across the gastrointestinal tract, lung, and blood–brain barrier, the amount of drug transferred to the organ is lower than 1%; therefore improvements are challenging. Nanomedicines are designed to maximize the benefit/risk ratio, and their toxicity must be evaluated not only by sufficiently long term in vitro and in vivo studies, but also pass multiple clinical studies.

The major drivers of the nanomedicine market include its application in various therapeutic areas, increasing R&D studies about nanorobots in this segment, and significant investments in clinical trials by the government as well as private sector. The Oncology segment is the major therapeutic area for nanomedicine application, which comprised more than 35% of the total market share in 2016. A major focus in this segment is expected to drive the growth of the nanomedicine market in the future.

