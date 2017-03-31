Automotive Aftermarket Industry 2017-2021 Trends and Forecasts Research Report

Latest market research reports on “Automotive Aftermarket Global Industry Almanac-2017” available with OrbisResearch.com.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Aftermarket industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global automotive aftermarket market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The Automotive Aftermarket includes the sale of automotive components for use on vehicles after first purchase.

- The market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies. Included in market value are goods sold through manufacturer networks, auto centers and retail outlets.

- The volume of goods considers each component as a single piece, such as wiper blades and brake calipers, and includes accessories as well as service parts.

- The value includes labor costs from installation as well as component value.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.

- The global Automotive Aftermarket industry is expected to generate total revenues of $828.0bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2012 and 2016.

- Industry consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 3% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 19.5 billion units in 2016.

- The problem of counterfeit parts is significant in the global aftermarket industry; in the US alone fake components costs the industry $3bn each year and in India compose 40% of the market.

