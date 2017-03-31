Oil Storage Market 2017-2021: Key Segments & Opportunity Analysis with Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts

Latest market research reports on “Global Oil Storage Industry Outlook to 2021-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts” available with OrbisResearch.com.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Global Oil Storage Industry Outlook to 2021 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals" is a comprehensive report providing information on storage terminals that store crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. Typical information on terminals includes terminal name, operator name, storage capacity and commodity stored for all active and planned terminals. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2017 to 2021. The report also provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total storage capacity (regional / global). Planned (new build) terminals capacity addition and existing capacity expansions, as announced by the companies have also been included. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope

- Updated information relating to all active and planned oil storage terminals

- Provides historical data from 2011 to 2016, forecast to 2021

- Capacity information of all oil storage terminals

- Provides operator information for all active and planned oil storage terminals

- Latest developments and contracts related to oil storage terminals

Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active and planned oil storage terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s oil storage terminals

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Table of Contents

2. Introduction 29

3. Global Oil Storage Industry 30

4. Africa Oil Storage Industry 50

5. Asia Oil Storage Industry 101

6. Caribbean Oil Storage Industry 188

7. Central America Oil Storage Industry 216

8. Europe Oil Storage Industry 239

9. Former Soviet Union Oil Storage Industry 324

10. Middle East Oil Storage Industry 361

11. North America Oil Storage Industry 421

12. Oceania Oil Storage Industry 530

13. South America Oil Storage Industry 558

14. Appendix 597

