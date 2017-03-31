Australian Software Company expands to the USA

They have recruited more executives and formed a new office location in Manhattan Beach, CA to service the growing market.

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA , March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headline: Australian Software Company expands its offices to the USA

ROLLER has announced their expansion plans, which include a new office space in the USA! The Australian software company has recruited more executives and formed a new office location in Manhattan Beach, CA to service the growing market. In less than five years, ROLLER has grown to become a well-known and popular software solution in Australasia and the UK, with the next stop being North America. This expansion makes ROLLER one of the biggest providers of ticketing software solutions in the world.

Luke Finn, Founder and CEO of ROLLER stated, “We want to make it easier for our clients to access ROLLER and our talented team; it’s not just about offering on-site assistance, it’s about building a software platform home-base to help support the next generation of leisure, entertainment and amusement park locations." Finn has also described the company’s goal as being to “use software to elevate the service experience by connecting the leisure and entertainment industry to their customers.”

ROLLER has built a pioneering customer centric software platform with a suite of supportive apps. Providing a complete cloud-based solution for any business in entertainment or leisure, covering everything from ticketing, point-of-sale, CRM and more. Clients receive a curated 360° view of their business, customers and data, empowering them to uncover their untapped operational efficiencies to provide personalised service in everyday transactions. Thousands of global amusement, trampoline and leisure parks are using ROLLER to power their business. The company is in the process of developing several new products due to be released soon.

To help spread the word ROLLER have also launched a comprehensive new customer facing website. With access to ROLLER demo systems per industry, test digital waivers, white papers to help build your business and access to ideas and concepts especially for the entertainment and leisure industry- it is a rich online portal showcasing ROLLER’s new branding!