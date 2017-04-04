The Future of Wellness: Cell Rejuvenation Therapy, customized treatments that go straight to the cell at luxury spa IV+

Get ready for the summer, improve your overall health with a dose of vitamins and minerals to heal, feel younger and refreshed.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- IV+ , a new cutting-edge cell-rejuvenation therapy center, just opened its first South Florida location in Sunny Isles Beach just in time for the summer. Located at 17100 Collins Avenue, IV+ introduces custom-made cellular therapy for those seeking to improve their health through laser-focused, personalized blends of vitamins and minerals with no preservatives, that go straight to the cell, all while you relax in a lavish spa-like location. We believe that the setting provided to heal and restore is equally as important as the treatment. It’s all about your state of mind.Intravenous (IV) treatment delivers a combination of nutrients tailored to your needs, directly into your bloodstream, fortifying your cells and offering results with minimal time commitment. Every IV+ treatment is customized to serve each client’s specific needs, and is designed to strengthen your immune system, making you look and feel rejuvenated.IV+ prides itself in offering a spa-like setting that serves as an opportunity to rest and detox, while a licensed medical staff member recommends the perfect mix for you to help address common issues like boosting your energy, minimizing the effects of aging, enhancing the immune system, cleansing your body, reducing body weight, or detoxing the liver. In addition, cell rejuvenation therapy has proven to be effective for combating various disease processes and/or lessening the symptoms of such insufficiencies, like Lyme and autoimmune diseases.The science behind cell rejuvenation therapy is rooted in the most intrinsic principle of the human body, our main building blocks: cells. The human body is comprised of trillions of cells that perform certain tasks – like extracting nutrients from food, converting the nutrients into energy, and even replicating themselves. These cells are the repositories of our hereditary material, and in order to function properly, they require vitamins and minerals which – when administered directly into the bloodstream – can correct existing deficiencies and provide a therapeutic response such as increased energy levels and improvement of certain health conditions.“I am a full-time lawyer with a passion for wellness and health,” says Ilya Torchinsky, the Founder and CEO of IV+. “After going through a major health crisis myself, I made it my life mission to serve others with a simple yet very effective way to heal, restore, and repair the body’s immune system, representing the future of modern day medicine, cell rejuvenation therapy,” he added. “After many rounds of ineffective “traditional” treatments, I went on to study how to restore the cellular and molecular composition in my body, so was born IV+. I hope to see this science someday soon in hospitals, local clinics, and covered by health insurance providers. That’s my main goal.”The health and wellness industries are rapidly evolving in response to new immune- related ailments and scientific breakthroughs in medicine resulting from our fast- paced lifestyles. Cell-rejuvenation therapy is the cutting edge treatment of modern times, and the latest trend amongst wellness enthusiasts that understand how ineffective and antiquated most traditional medicine techniques are. We now realize that instead of curing the symptom, you need to restore the foundation first.“Traditional medicine is about treating what is wrong with our bodies, often when part of the damage is already irreversible. Cell-rejuvenation therapy is preventative, helping to build upon what is right. To improve health, you must improve cellular functioning first,” added Dr. Kagan.Boost. Enhance. Cleanse. Reduce. Overcome. Minimize. Taking wellness to the next level. 