Gumstix® Launches Intel® Curie™ module for Arduino
Arduino and Intel designers can rapidly design and manufacture expansion boards for their wearables, IoT and robotic devices online with Geppetto®REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid online IoT design and manufacturing available for Makers in Geppetto®
REDWOOD CITY, CA. April 1, 2017— Gumstix®, Inc., the leader in design-to-order embedded systems, announced Arduino IDE support for Geppetto-built boards using the Intel® Curie™ module. With this addition, Arduino and Intel designers can rapidly design and manufacture small form-factor expansion boards for their wearables, IoT and robotic devices in minutes online with the Geppetto® D2O platform.
“We are excited to support the Arduino community with a rapid, low cost, and simple hardware design-to-order platform,” says Gordon Kruberg, Gumstix CEO, “The integration of the Intel® Curie™ module and Arduino IDE into Geppetto® D2O is core to our mission: letting innovators take their designs to market as quickly and reliably as possible, while focusing on their own magic, their software application.”
In addition to the Geppetto module release, Gumstix has developed the Radium 96BIE board to showcase the features of the Intel® Curie™ module on a tiny 96Boards compliant IoT board. The Curie’s integrated BLE, 6-axis IMU and 32-bit Quark processor make the Radium a powerful platform for IoT development.
Designers can use the Radium for prototyping or create their own custom expansion board design for the Intel® Curie™ module in minutes in Geppetto® D2O, a free online tool. During the design process, users can compare alternatives for features and costs, create multiple projects, and share ideas and go straight from a design to an order in one session. Complete custom BSPs and documentation are available with orders, and production quality boards are shipped in 15 business days. The initial total manufacturing cost is $1999 with reduced rates for quantity discounts and repeat board spins. Gumstix products and quantity discounts are available at the Gumstix online store.
###
About Gumstix, Inc.
As a global leader in design-to-order hardware and manufacturing solutions. Gumstix® gives its customers the power to solve their electronic design challenges with Geppetto® D2O -- the online design-to-order system-- and a broad portfolio of small computers and embedded boards. In addition to engineers and industrial designers, Gumstix® helps students, educators, and makers unlock their creative ideas to bring them to market. Since pioneering the concept of an extremely small computer-on-module (COM) with a full implementation of Linux in 2003, the company has grown to support over 20,000 diverse customers. Gumstix systems have launched some of the world’s coolest products - from phones to drones - on commercial, university, and hobbyist workbenches in over 45 countries. For more information, visit www.gumstix.com
Karen Schultz
Gumstix, Inc.
650-542-9976
email us here