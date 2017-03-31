Telnyx Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program
Joins network of companies transforming the customer experience with solutions that leverage Avaya customer and team engagement capabilities
Telnyx’s SIP trunking services, through its Mission Control Portal and RESTful API, help empower next generation communications. As a DevConnect Technology Partner, Telnyx expects to deliver proven interoperability of their solutions with Avaya customer engagement and small business portfolios so that companies can Be Their Own Carrier®.
The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities – spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting and communications-enabled business process applications – helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.
“Membership in the Avaya developer community will help bring awareness to Avaya users looking for next generation communications,” said Ian Reither, COO of Telnyx. “Building on Avaya resources and working more closely with the company to deliver compliance-tested solutions to the market, we are able to reduce network complexity, improve security and reliability, and speed time to deployment so businesses can quickly realize a benefit to their bottom line.”
The Avaya DevConnect program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.
Through the DevConnect program, Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access and support for many Avaya platforms and interfaces, often at no cost to Registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support, based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners like Telnyx must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing and sales.
“Technology Partners like Telnyx are helping Avaya customers lower costs and increase profitability by providing comprehensive SIP trunking solutions,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya. “We are pleased to have Telnyx join our developer community.”
Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at www.avaya.com/devconnect.
About Avaya
Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.
About Telnyx
Telnyx is a wholesale VoIP provider that enables its customers to connect with the more than 8 billion devices on the Global Public Switched Telephone Network. Telnyx enables its customers to “Be Their Own Carrier®” through its innovative multi-tenant portal and RESTful API.
As a best-effort network, the Internet was not designed for voice; Telnyx leverages its expertise not only as a carrier but also as an ISP to ensure calls stay off the public internet for as long as possible. Telnyx’s proprietary technology includes a distributed switch architecture, its own global MPLS backbone, and Tier-1 interconnects at major Internet hubs worldwide. Diversity, redundancy, resiliency – in that order – are how Telnyx ensures that mission-critical voice communications are delivered 99.999% of the time.
