Fabio Returns as Celebrity Grand Marshal for the 5th Annual “The Greatest Escape” Motorcycle Ride
Model Fabio Returns as Celebrity Grand Marshal for the 5th Annual “The Greatest Escape” Motorcycle Ride for Mesothelioma Research in Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, CALIFONIA , USA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is thrilled to announce the fifth annual “The Greatest Escape” Motorcycle Ride, proudly presented by Asbestos Injury Law Firm Worthington & Caron, P.C. The ride will be on Sunday June 4, 2017 and, for the first time ever, will start at two locations: Top Rocker Harley Davidson in Canoga Park and Antelope Valley Harley Davidson in Lancaster. The escorted ride will follow routes through beautiful Angeles National Forrest, concluding at historic Newcomb’s Ranch on Angeles Crest Highway. The event benefits victims of mesothelioma, a devastating cancer caused by asbestos that disproportionally affects veterans who were exposed to asbestos while serving their country.
Both starting locations will open for check-in, registration, and refreshments at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. it’s “kickstands up” as riders are escorted on their way to the twisting and scenic roads of Angeles National Forrest. Riders will be joined by Celebrity Grand Marshal Fabio, along with a host of celebrities including Larry Wilcox of CHiP’s, Sons of Anarchy actor Rusty Coones, Mayans M.C. actor Antonio Jaramillo, Buffy the Vampire actress Kristy Swanson, and Olympic medalist Lloyd Eisler. All roads lead to Newcomb’s Ranch where riders will enjoy a BBQ lunch, refreshing Worthy Brewing craft beers, live music, raffle, and prizes valued at thousands of dollars. K-Earth 101 Morning Show DJ, Gary Bryan, will serve as emcee for the festivities at the Ranch.
Inspired by “The Great Escape” movie and its star, motorcycle enthusiast Steve McQueen who lost his own battle with mesothelioma in 1980, the ride brings hundreds of riders and non-riders together to honor those who fought valiantly against mesothelioma, support those currently fighting the disease, and raise money for research into a cure.
Celebrity model Fabio states “I am honored to once again serve as Grand Marshal for the Greatest Escape Motorcycle Ride to benefit the Pacific Mesothelioma Center. It is a great event for an important cause and I look forward to seeing everyone out there on June 4th”.
The event is open to all--riders as well as non-riders who simply want to join the fun. The registration fee is $35 for riders and $15 for passengers who register online by June 3, 2017. On-site registration is an additional $5. The fee includes a ride pin, bandanna, lunch, entertainment, and parking. For non-riders tickets are $20 for lunch, entertainment, and parking. To register, visit www.TheGreatestEscape.org. To sponsor this event, contact Clare Cameron at (310) 478-4678 or email ccameron@phlbi.org. All proceeds will go towards mesothelioma research and improving the quality of life for victims of mesothelioma.
About Us: Established in 2002, PHLBI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit institution. The PMC, a division of the PHLBI, is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The PMC serves a growing number of mesothelioma victims by supporting the nation’s first-of-its-kind research lab which provides laboratory-to-the bedside research that improves mesothelioma victims’ lives and longevity. www.PacificMesotheliomaCenter.org
