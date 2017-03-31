David Wiener Serves as Moderator at High Performance Leadership Conference
Thin Air – Park City, Utah April 5-7, 2017PARK CITY, UTAH, US, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park City, Utah – March 31, 2017 – Thin Air is a 3-day retreat in Park City, Utah, bringing together some of the country’s boldest thinkers, innovators, and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest thoughts on high performance ideas for companies. As a serial entrepreneur, David is founder and CEO of David Wiener Ventures, a think tank for highly innovative business opportunities, developing complete programs that bring opportunities to fruition through carefully integrated design, engineering, production, marketing, sales, product positioning and corporate identity development.
In addition to developing its own products and businesses, DWV's advisory services have been sought after by some of the world's best-known companies, such as Ferrari, Porsche, Nike, Ben & Jerry’s, Columbia Sportswear, Old Navy, the U.S. Ski Team, Formula One and Indy Car teams.
David will be moderating two panels to discuss the evolution of corporate culture at varying stages of a company’s growth. “I am honored to be part of this dynamic conference and to moderate these panels. Too often, corporate culture is overlooked as an integral part of a company’s success or failure. At Thin Air, there is a deep recognition that the performance of a company is driven by its culture,” stated Wiener.
About David Wiener Ventures
David Wiener Ventures is an internationally acclaimed design and innovation studio that creates exclusive and iconic products, vehicles, fashion, and brands.
Visit www.dwv.com
About Thin Air
Thin Air is both an educational summit and networking opportunity bringing together business leaders from around the Western U.S. This think-tank conference brings together a diverse group of proven leaders to discuss best practices and brightest ideas.
Visit https://thinairparkcity.com/
