A PILOT’S LIFE: WHAT YOU MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT YOUR CAPTAIN

PrivateFly’s definitive Pilot survey reveals surprising insights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrivateFly has surveyed over a thousand pilots to reveal new trends and topics that matter to the industry - and that matter to pilots. While you might expect to find an iPad, sunglasses and a flashlight in a typical pilot’s flight bag, dig a little deeper and you may come across some more surprising contents.

In late 2016 the private jet booking platform surveyed pilots of all kinds, including airlines, private aviation, cargo and military. Pilots were asked about their packing lists, travel tips and experiences, top destinations, and favorite aviation moments in history.

In addition, the survey uncovered new economic trends for gender gaps for pilots including wage disparity, industry composition, and motivations for becoming a pilot. PrivateFly has revealed that pilots are growing commodities, experiencing steady incomes and less professional risk in today’s market.

“Having been a pilot myself for over 20 years, being able to uncover new insights that frequently come with the job – including the amusing peccadillos – is why this survey remains important. The pilot’s life is a great one and needed more than ever as aviation increases its role in the economy, globally.” Adam Twidell, PrivateFly CEO.

A few takeaways:

¥ Pilots named their top three flight bag must-haves with popular answers like an iPad or other tablet, sunglasses, snacks and gym clothes, but Tabasco and Ramen Noodles snuck in as other popular picks.

¥ Female pilots had more experience (higher log book hours & years of experience) but were less likely to be increasing their earnings. 35% had an increase in last 12 months versus 54% of men.

¥ Though more than three quarters (76%) said they have wanted to fly since childhood, (36%) have held a different full-time job before becoming a pilot. Previous careers include a carpenter, a genetic scientist and a DJ.

