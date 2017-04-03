Reflexis Brings Real-Time Store Operations Solutions to Pan-European Strategy Forum
Reflexis Executives Host Table Talk about How Retailers Can Respond To Regulatory, Competitive, And Other External Pressures That Impact Store Operations
Brett Friedman, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Reflexis, will be hosting a table conversation on how retailers can use the latest store execution technologies to differentiate from competitors when it comes to providing exceptional customer service, offering a seamless omni-channel experience, and maximising employee productivity.
“By 2020, Retailers will be required to complete up to 50 percent more work in-store to compete with online pure plays while having a static or shrinking labour budget,” said Brett Friedman. “In order to compete for customers and the best staff, it is up to Retailers to implement unified solutions that make non-customer facing jobs simple to complete for store employees, thus allowing them to focus most of their efforts on providing the best possible customer service.”
About Reflexis Systems, Inc.
Reflexis helps retailers simplify store operations and better engage customers to uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store operations, task management, retail store auditing, time and attendance, workforce management (labour budgeting, forecasting, and scheduling), employee self-service, mobile apps, and analytics enables retailers to align store labour & activities to corporate goals and institutionalise best-practice response to real-time exceptions and alerts.
Since 2001, more than 200 of the world’s best retailers in multiple vertical categories have reported dramatic improvements in store-level compliance with corporate strategies and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis solutions.
Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit www.reflexisinc.com.
