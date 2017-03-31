Melissa Alexander of Roots 2 Wings Transformations to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Together we share in transformation!” — Melissa Alexander

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Alexander is a Certified Health and Wellness Coach and the founder of Roots 2 Wings Transformations, where she offers unique tools to bring harmony to your body, mind, emotions and soul.

Since she was four years old, Melissa had accepting pain and sickness as part of her day to day reality.

“I had been in a constant state of difficulty. It was a downward spiral of domino effects pushing me deeper and deeper into a place I didn’t want to be,” recalls Melissa. “I dug myself out of that. Now I have a quality of life I never knew existed. I went from being disempowered to being empowered to make my own choices and take control of my journey.”

Melissa’s transformation began when she discovered lymphatic system cleansing. As a Certified X'Tract Bodywork Specialist (CXS) Melissa employs the patented X'Tract Bodywork technique, applying comfortable pressure to your skin to move lymphatic fluid through your valves and into your lymph nodes to stimulate your body's immune system.

“My lymphatic system had been clogged. I had over 30 years of old trash backed up,” recalls Melissa. “Once I began cleaning that system, my body healed itself. That's where I am today, with the health and well-being I desired.”

With Roots 2 Wings Transformations, Melissa offers the same passion of her own transformation to her clients.

“After going through what I went through, I acquired the tools, resources and the ability to help others transform their own lives and achieve sustainable health,” says Melissa. "Together we share in transformation!”

CUTV News Radio will feature Melissa Alexander in an interview with Jim Masters on April 4th at 10am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Roots2Wings Transformations, visit www.R2Wtransformations.org