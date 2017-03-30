East Coast Meat Supplier, DiLuigi Foods Hires New Corporate Chef

DiLuigi Foods in Danvers, Massachusetts,recently hired Lynette Mosher,February 2016 winner of Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen, as their newest chef.

DANVERS, MA, USA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiLuigi Foods, headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts and serving retailers and restaurants throughout the Eastern U.S., is known for its unique approach to high quality meat and food products. Today, the company announces the hiring of a brand new corporate chef – Lynette Mosher.

DiLuigi Foods has always focused on quality products, and this is true in every single product they provide. Whether their clients want whole cuts of unseasoned meat and poultry or premade sausages and burger patties, they can rest assured that DiLuigi has put plenty of time and research into their products. In doing this, the company staffs some of the nation’s best chefs, food scientists, and quality analysts. Lynette Mosher is the newest member of the DiLuigi team, and she has quite the reputation preceding her.

Lynette is a pastry chef who studied at Johnson & Wales University, but you’ll probably recognize her as the winner of a Food Network gameshow called Cutthroat Kitchen. Hosted by none other than Alton Brown, who is best known for his science-based show Good Eats, Cutthroat Kitchen pits contestants against one another by forcing them to cook dishes while dealing with frustrating, yet hilarious challenges. Lynette prevailed on February 21, 2016, proving she knows her way around a kitchen and can create the best-tasting, highest-quality foods, even in the face of adversity.

Lynette was the owner of Lily Bistro in Maine, which closed in 2011 after the city of Rockland closed its Main Street for sewer excavation. Prior to its closing Lily Bistro was quite popular with its classic French cuisine. She was also named one of the “9 Pastry Chefs You Need to Know Now” by Zagat, which is quite the honor considering Zagat’s reputation in the food industry as the leading provider of peer-provided restaurant ratings around the world.

The team at DiLuigi is proud to welcome Lynette Mosher, and her knowledge and expertise will continue to push the company forward in the meat and food industry.

