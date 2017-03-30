History Publishing Company to Distribute Book on Declassified Files
Prize winning book based on declassified U.S.Government files to undergo electronic distribution to eleven countries
"Legerdemain," nominated by the Harry Truman Presidential Library for "Book of the Year" in 2008, is being released on April 25 in HPC’s Global Reach Program. Subtitled "The President’s Secret Plan, The Bomb, And What the French Never Knew" is the story based on the declassified file "Operation Camelback."
Author James Heaphey writes of his experience as an undercover operative for the U.S. Air Force during the height of the Cold War when the threat of nuclear retaliation against the Soviet Union was the principal tactic for preventing war. The French Empire was crumbling, nationalists and Communists were both agitating to take control of Morocco in North Africa. Critical to American interests there, just outside Casablanca, was an air base necessary to refuel the retaliatory bombers and load up on atomic warheads. President Harry Truman had to act to safeguard the base, and without French knowledge work to aid the nationalists take control of the country. Author James Heaphey was part of the team sent to make that happen. And of that happening World Bank Researcher Herbert Werlin wrote “ It is the kind of history that you will only find in the deepest part of the archive."
James Heaphey is a professor emeritus at the Graduate School of Public Affairs at the State University of New York and holds a doctorate in Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley. He has directed political development programs in Brazil, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Egypt, Lebanon and South Korea. He resides with his wife in Williamsburg, Virginia.
History Publishing Company a traditional book publisher with a strong American History title list has stepped into the future and settled in front of the curve in the changing publishing industry by initiating a cyber- first platform called "Global Outreach." A cyber- first program that distributes the initial publications of its new titles electronically to all English speaking countries as well as Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, each of the latter with a significant English speaking population. The English speaking countries are the United States, Canada, England, Scotland, Wales, Australia, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
