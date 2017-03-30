Prevention of the 5 most dangerous data center cooling conundrums revealed
Optimizing a facility’s cooling and airflow management is a key factor in preventing downtime. If you fail at cooling, you fail at data center management. That means less than 100 percent uptime, inflated operational expenses and shriveled profit margins.
To acknowledge potential sources and field the areas of concern, download a free copy of ‘The 5 Most Dangerous Data Center Cooling Conundrums and How to Prevent Them’, go to http://go.geistglobal.com/conundrums
###
About Geist:
Geist designs and manufactures intelligent hardware and software for the four cornerstones of data center management: Power. Cool. Monitor. DCIM. Independently, each Geist product line offers industry-leading capabilities and technology. Together, these products combine to create a comprehensive system for maintaining a secure and efficient data center. With a host of scalable systems for single cabinets, entire enterprises and everything in between, each customer benefits from data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions custom-fit for their specific needs. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska with offices in Asia Pacific and Europe, Geist offers truly global solutions that revolve around customer requirements.
Dave Wilson
Geist
402.474.3400
email us here