Close Air Support: Established and emerging technologies with the RAF, German Army, French Air Force and US Marine Corps
Register for the 3rd annual CAS conference to hear from world leaders on their capabilities and technologyLONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close air support (CAS) remains a core competency that underpins ground operations. The opportunities for increased agility, interoperability and combat effectiveness are greater than ever.
In recent news: 'Drones Do Excellent Urban Close Air Support; Mideast F-35A Deployment in Several Years': "If Congress was sceptical of bombers and fighters doing Close Air Support, how will they react to MQ-9s doing the toughest CAS mission around — taking out targets in the close confines of an urban fight?
Gen. Hawk Carlisle, the soon-to-retire head of U.S Air Combat Command, told reporters this morning that the Reaper is performing urban missions and doing a very fine job of it too." (Source: Breaking Defense Feb, 2017)
Following on from this, attendees of the next Close Air Support conference will get the chance explore new technology enabling next generation CAS, examining advanced simulations, sensors, command and control and munitions at the heart of targeting and delivery.
Key focus areas include: air land integration, joint ISR and targeting, C2 and battle space management, training, platforms, weapon systems and more.
Leading organisations presenting this year include: Royal Air Force, German Army, French Air Force, Italian Air Force, United States Marine Corps, Niteworks, Czech Air Force, Joint Helicopter Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force, NATO Air Command, NATO Joint Fires and Influence Branch, NATO AEW&C Force Command and more still TBA.
There will also be a chance for attendees to examine live and synthetic close air support training with a dedicated pre-conference workshop on future concepts and approaches to leveraging simulation, Tuesday 6th June, led by Mr Nick Sparks, Principal Consultant, Air Land Integration Ltd.
A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. With two early bird discounts still available, register by the 31st March to save a further £200, or by the 28th April to save a further £100.
