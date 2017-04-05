Real Estate Developer Edition Launched By Global Real Estate Licence
Global Real Estate Licence, the provider of online real estate education & technology solutions, today announced the launch of Developer Licence.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Real Estate Licence, the provider of online real estate education & technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Developer Licence which is designed to help distinguish leading property developers in their markets. Companies are made up of people and most of the time the people working in property development, design, or construction companies don’t have a solid foundation to work and succeed in real estate. This licence is intended to help the employees of these organizations overcome this challenge. Through Developer Edition, the members will get online training which will provide their team with advanced sales strategies, staging techniques, negotiation skills, and how to work with different types of properties as well as buyers.
“We designed and launched GREL - Developer Edition to make lives easier for both real estate consumers and property developers,” says Tariq Khursheed, CEO of GREL. “There are good developers and bad developers in the market, GREL - Developer Edition is designed to make it easier to identify the ones with integrity and the right modus operandi from the sub-par developer. At the same time we are providing guidelines to property developers to help them improve the quality of the housing projects and customer experience that they provide” he added.
Along with the property development course, investors will also get powerful tools which are designed to support to help developers implement what they learn through online training into their business. These online tools will provide developers with guidelines when it comes to planning their developments, marketing them, or when dealing with potential clients.
About Global Real Estate Licence:
GREL is a California-based organization that provides real estate training, licencing and guidelines to real estate professionals around the world. The online business platform by GREL helps users build their real estate knowledge, enhance skills, and properly brand their business for success. Real estate licence editions provided by GREL are designed to help real estate professionals understand the property market, master the skills required for success, and implement robust strategies required for success in real estate. Visit our website or our Real Estate Blog to learn more about Global Real Estate Licence: https://www.grel.org
Tim Grant
Global Real Estate Licence
+16505351200
email us here
GREL For Developers