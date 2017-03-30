Flick Fusion's Tim James to Present "Mastering Google's Five Critical Micro Moments with Video" at Digital Dealer 22
"Google has identified five critical micro moments in the automotive buying cycle that are critical for dealerships to master," said Tim James, COO of Flick Fusion. "In this session I'm going to share how to use video to reach car shoppers during each of these moments and also how to effectively use video to walk shoppers down funnel, to get them off the Internet and into your store."
In this session, James will break the micro moments down and identify how your dealership can effectively utilize video to drive more traffic to your website, get more of your website visitors to engage with your VDP Pages, contact your dealership, get more of your leads to set appointments, and get more of your appointments to show.
Session attendees will learn:
• How to establish a video marketing strategy that targets Google's five critical micro moments in the automotive buying cycle
• How to to maximize the effectiveness of ALL your video content to drive additional website traffic, increase conversion, increase lead/appointment ratios, increase appointment show rates, and increase sales.
• How to start and scale your video marketing strategy so you receive measurable results without having to spend a lot of money
Tim James is a dynamic sales and video marketing strategist with more than 20 years of achievement and success in driving multi-million dollar revenue growth. Tim has been a regular speaker at the Digital Dealer conferences and continues to receive rave reviews of his highly educational sessions.
About Flick Fusion
Flick Fusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
Flick Fusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The Flick Fusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 3,500 brands and preferred partners.
