LEARNINGONLINE.XYZ’S GEN Z COMPLIANT E-LEARNING PLATFORM, CUDOO.COM, FINALIST IN EDTECH DIGEST AWARDS 2017
Cudoo.com language learning platform announced as “Cool Tool Finalist” in the edTech Digest Awards Program 2017
Learningonline.xyz’s Cudoo platform, with its self-paced online courses for over 160 languages and professional development skills, is announced as a Cool Tool Award 2017 Finalist in the e-learning category of the Edtech Digest Awards Program 2017. Its video and micro lesson based language solution, combined with concierged cultural content, provides a “cool” opportunity to access Gen Z compliant learning.
According to Insight from comScore 2016, an average of 5.6 hours a day is spent on digital media in the US, 2.8 on mobile and 2.4hours on desktop, and out of the many innovation tools that lead the e-learning trend, video-based learning is at the forefront.
Ivan Vassiliev, V.P of Technology at Learningonlinexyz, Inc. commented, “We love the way that edTech Digest gets the conversation going about tools that really reflect the way users learn, and its great to be recognized by them as one of those “cool tools”. Every stat you look at clearly shows the power and importance that video-based learning holds today – video will account for over 70% of all mobile traffic by 2021. It’s the chosen choice of knowledge uploads of our generation and the only way to truly engage a workforce.”
While Gen Y and Z expect cool interface, concierged content and to be able to access learning the way they live their lives, the demographic 35-54 has the highest % of multi-platform users (82%).
About EdTech Digest
The mission of EdTech Digest is to tell the story of 21st-century education transformation. By sharing cool tools, fascinating interviews, relevant trends and voices from the field, they create conversations to get workable technology solutions for education widely known about and well thought of, to reshape the education culture and to create a new and better future for students.
About Learningonline.xyz:
Learningonline.xyz delivers a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem, connecting cultures through language learning innovation in over 160 languages. It is the only solution to offer video and micro based language learning for 160+ languages. Its combination of mLMS, apps and online-based products connects learners, peers and instructors to a world of cultures.
Cudoo: self-paced online courses for 160+ languages and professional development skills.
Langu.ag: award winning free multi-language app for 160+ languages.
Speaking Cultures: online language exchange platform for peer learning
