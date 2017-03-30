Bloor Rates MENTIS an Innovator
MENTIS stands out in newly released 2017 Market Update for Test Data ManagementNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MENTIS Software (www.MENTISoftware.com), the pioneer in data masking and enterprise data security products, today announced its inclusion and strong performance in Bloor’s most recent Market Update for Test Data Management publication. The research group’s 2017 survey focused on different approaches to test data management, trends in the market, and top vendors for static data masking.
“Test Data Management can be a key area of vulnerability,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, MENTIS’ founder and CEO. “Our entire focus from day one at MENTIS has been about protecting data on the front lines –where data is stored, accessed, used. Knowing how processes often create exposure risk, such as in test data, means MENTIS’ discovery and masking solutions can take on the job of protecting the data throughout its lifecycle -- and do it in a way that means security won’t get in the way of doing business. So business can get on with the task at hand, confident that the data is secure.”
For Test Data Management environments, MENTIS’ iDiscover and iScramble (static data masking), along with blended data masking and iSubset, are the essentials to reduce risk.
Bloor called MENTIS discovery capabilities excellent, and market leading. “MENTIS goes further, in our opinion, than any other supplier in its facilities for discovering sensitive data,” said Philip Howard, Bloor Research Director, Information Management. “We are particularly impressed with the Discovery capabilities offered by MENTIS. This, combined with robust masking capabilities and relative ease of use, plus the add-on capabilities of iRetire, makes MENTIS the leading technical provider of solutions that purely offer subsetting.”
Comments of note from the report:
• The company offers a number of unique or near unique features such as location-based, conditional masking and time-slice-based subsetting.
• iRetire will be especially beneficial in regulated environments such as the EU’s GDPR (general data protection regulation).
• The company’s offering (which also includes iMonitor and iProtect) is much broader in scope than most of its competitors. Only one other vendor could offer something comparable but that would be in diverse products that are not well integrated.
“MENTIS has been the visionary and early pioneer in sensitive data security, with a “tackle the risk” approach that keeps us ahead of the curve. MENTIS has led the way for other companies entering the space,” said Suresh Sundaram, MENTIS Executive Director. “The perspective from the Bloor Market Update speaks directly to this approach and provides independent affirmation that MENTIS’ discovery, static data masking, dynamic data masking, and other offerings continue to break new ground.”
About Bloor
Bloor Research is one of Europe’s leading IT research, analysis and consultancy organizations. Founded in 1989, Bloor Research is an independent research and analyst house and has spent 25 years distributing research and analysis to IT user and vendor organizations throughout the world via online subscriptions, tailored research services, events and consultancy projects.
Bloor helps companies and organizations navigate complex business situations, converting challenges into new opportunities for real growth, profitability, and impact and enables organizations to choose the optimal technology solutions for their for their success.
About MENTIS
MENTIS brings the most advanced application and data security platform to the market. The cornerstone is iDiscover, which provides certainty about where data is and identifies the programs that put it there. Masking solutions include iMask and iScramble which, combined with iMonitor, wrap security around the data where it resides. Blended Data Masking can address use-specific cases. And iRetire and iSubset can be used to further reduce exposure. The result is a fully integrated platform that pro-actively tackles risk to data at its exposure points along its lifecycle in the customer’s system.
MENTIS’ products are designed to share sensitive data intelligence and a common database architecture. Benefits include clear SOD capabilities and ease-of-implementation through low-overhead/high-performance architecture. The platform enables customers to secure at-risk data across its lifecycle, in on-premise, hosted, and cloud environments, and on Production, Pre-Production, Non-Production, mainframe and relational databases; and file servers.
MENTIS 8, the most recent release announced last December, is the company’s most significant version release to date, and extends its platform to enable security in critical data stores such as unstructured data, data in the cloud, and data in mainframe databases. It also adds a new format-preserving encryption option to its existing masking and tokenization methods and features a new, metro-style UI with fresh and easily digestible infographic elements.
The enterprise-ready platform uses shared sensitive data intelligence and a common database architecture across products; brings clear segregation of duties capabilities; and adds ease of implementation on a low-overhead/high-performance architecture.
Founded in 2004, and guided by a visionary with deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has since been named a “Cool Vendor,” “Visionary” and a “Challenger” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Masking and an “Innovator” in the 2017 Bloor Market Update for Test Data Management and the 2015 Bloor Data Masking Market Update.
