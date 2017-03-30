New England Patriots Coach Will Lead Live Chat With College For Every Student
Successful Athletes Seen As Role Models for Developing Student Leaders
To hear and/or participate in the live chat, visit: https://youtu.be/CVWoL1aFn3U.
“Brian is an outstanding role model,” said Rick Dalton, president and CEO of College For Every Student. “As an accomplished athlete and coach, he understands how to cultivate grit, resilience and other qualities that leaders possess. Successful athletes are great leadership role models for students who must embrace challenges in order to develop their full potential, as they strive to achieve college and career goals.”
WHO: New England Patriots Linebackers Coach Brian Flores and College For Every Student
WHAT: Live Chat
WHEN: Friday, March 31, 11:30 a.m. EDT
WHERE: https://youtu.be/CVWoL1aFn3U
WHY: Communicate how to develop student leaders
About College For Every Student
College For Every Student (CFES) is a global leader helping K-12 students from low-income rural and urban communities become college and career ready. CFES has helped 100,000 students since 1991, and today supports 25,000 students through partnerships with schools, businesses and colleges in 30 states and Ireland. The CFES Program engages students in three core practices — Mentoring, Leadership Through Service, and Pathways to College and Career — that raise aspirations, and develop grit, resilience and other Essential Skills, advancing social and educational uplift. (www.collegefes.org)
