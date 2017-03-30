VARStreet to Attend Channel Partners Conference & Expo Exhibition 2017

VARStreet will be exhibiting (booth #331) at the 2017 Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, promoting its cloud-based business management platform.

BURLINGTON, MA, USA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet will be participating at Channel Partners & Expo 2017, the premier networking event for VARS, MSPs, integrators and service provider from across the IT channel. It is a 4-day event and will be held from 10th April to 13th April at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, United States of America.

Hosted annually by Channel Partners, the conference attracts thousands of agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers who converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.

During the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event 2017, VARStreet will engage with a large number of IT professionals and showcase its business management platform that includes Catalog Management, Sales Quoting, Procurement, CRM & E-Commerce. To secure an appointment with VARStreet at Channel Partners, please email sales@varstreet.com or call 781-262-0609. Event attendees are encouraged to visit VARStreet at booth number 331 during the event.

Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet says “At Channel Partners Expo, the kind of attendees that visit meet our requirements that we are looking for in a prospect. We are happy to be participating in the event and we are looking forward to meeting new prospects as well as existing customers.”

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is a leader in providing news and analysis to alternate distribution channels serving the communications industry. This IT channel event features concurrent education, networking events, keynotes by industry leaders and observers, and more than 250+ exhibitors.

About VARStreet

VARStreet is a cloud based all-in-one business management software for all IT & Office Supplies VARS MSP’s System Integrators & Solution Providers in USA and Canada. Founded in 1999, VARStreet has worked with 4000+ VARS and 15,000+ VAR users, collective wisdom of which has helped us create the industry leading VAR Business Management application. VARStreet comprehensive Business Management suite includes – integration with 35+ distributors for daily catalog and pricing update, a very robust Quoting Module with a Mobile Quoting App for anytime anywhere quoting, CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote solution) for large enterprise VARS, CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Sales Order Management, Purchasing / Procurement Management and a sophisticated eCommerce Store. VARStreet also integrates with all leading CRM, Accounting and ERP applications. VARStreet also comes with an in-house team of 50+ engineers to handle all customizations and professional service requirements.



Press Contacts

Roshan Tayade

rtayade@varstreet.com