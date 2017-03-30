Automotive Rubber Molded Components Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2020
Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market to Grow at a 5.34% CAGR Forecast to 2020PUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive sales grew from 65 million during 2008-09 recessions, to over 89 million in 2015, with over 19% spike over the past 7 years. In the light of growing demand for fuel-efficient and less polluting vehicles, the market for lightweight automotive components of higher durability is on the rise. Further, with chemical companies such as Chem Trend coming up with better release agents and molding process aids, the market for automotive rubber molded components is expected to touch $XX billion by 2020. Technological advancements has been the major trigger for this market growth and innovations such as Ford’s eco-friendly rubber parts using soy oil and research labs trying to come up with better and durable rubber materials like EPDM are expected to drive the market at a CAGR of 5.34% till 2020.
Growing automotive emissions resulted in pressure on the automakers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles. These resultant stringent standards from the regulatory authorities are expected to drive the market for lightweight materials such as rubber-molded components in automotive sector significantly. Rubber components, if used in the place of conventional metal or plastic structures are expected to impact the weight of the automobile to a comparative extent. Further, the global automotive sales and production have crossed the pre-recession levels and is on the verge of a substantial growth. This growing automotive industry is expected to trigger the demand for rubber-molded components globally. However, on the down side, crunch in raw materials and swinging raw material prices are expected to act as friction factor for the market growth.
As of 2015, EPDM accounted to majority of the market share by raw material type. Natural Rubber followed closely. However, growing innovations in terms of durability and life of the EPDM based compounds is expected to propel the market for EPDM in automotive applications to a greater extent over the coming 5 years. EPDM materials were proved to fit for high-pressure conditions, and boasted of impact resistance and stiffness. These technical advantages over other raw materials will encourage automakers to prefer for EPDM based molded components over synthetic or natural rubber.
Asia Pacific region was the largest regional market for automotive rubber-molded components in the global scenario. This could be accounted to India and China emerging as major automotive components manufacture hubs, sourcing to the western auto giants. Further, government support for the FDIs in these countries encouraged small-medium scale regional players to enter the rubber molding market. As of 2015, China emerged as the leader in both Asia Pacific and global rubber molded automotive components market. Growing economy and rising disposable incomes resulted in a demand for automotive sector in India and China, in turn, opening up new opportunities for the dependent rubber-molding sector. North America, in the light of EPA regulations and CAFÉ standards is expected to witness a higher CAGR over the coming 5 years in the former market.
The global market for automotive rubber molded components is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, HCV), by component (Seals, gaskets, weather-strips, hoses) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & Middle-East). Continental AG, Hutchinson SA, Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd, DANA Holding Corporation and Trelleborg AB are the some of the most active players in the market.
Complete report details @
