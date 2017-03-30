Electric Power Steering System (EPS) 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2022

Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market

Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Power Steering System (EPS), with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Power Steering System (EPS), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Power Steering System (EPS), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 C-EPS

1.2.2 P-EPS

1.2.3 R-EPS

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 JTEKT

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 JTEKT Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bosch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Bosch Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 NSK

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 NSK Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Nexteer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Nexteer Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ZF

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 ZF Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mobis

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Mobis Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Showa

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Showa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Thyssenkrupp

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Thyssenkrupp Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Mando

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Mando Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………..CONTINUED

