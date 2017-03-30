Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry

Digital Textile Printing Ink 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – "Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry 2017 Global Product Specification,Growth Drivers,Applications and Forecast to 2022".

Digital Textile Printing Ink is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Textile Printing Ink in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont

Huntsman

JK Group

Kornit

DyStar

SPGprints

BASF

Jay Chemical

Marabu

Dow Corning

EFI

Sensient

Magna Colours

Anajet

Print-Rite

Lanyu

Hongsam

INKBANK

TrendVision

INKWIN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Silk/ Wool Textile

Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile

Cotton Textile

Other



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market.

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Textile Printing Ink Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Textile Printing Ink, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Textile Printing Ink, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital Textile Printing Ink, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue……



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reactive Dye Inks

1.2.2 Acidic Ink

1.2.3 Paint Ink

1.2.4 Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Silk/ Wool Textile

1.3.2 Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile

1.3.3 Cotton Textile

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dupont

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Dupont Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Huntsman

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Huntsman Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 JK Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 JK Group Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kornit

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Kornit Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 DyStar

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 DyStar Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SPGprints

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 SPGprints Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 BASF

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 BASF Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………..CONTINUED

