Learning Management System market expected to reach at USD ~17 billion by 2022 with stable CAGR of 22%
Learning Management System Market, by Application, by Deployment, by Service (Administration, Performance Management, Content Management) - Forecast 2022
The global Learning Management System market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in upcoming years.
Absorb LMS, Moodle LMS, D2L bright space LMS, Edmodo LMS, and Canvas LMS are some of the popular learning management software in the market. Major industries such as IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Edmodo among other prominent players are serving the demand of learning management software by industries such as corporate and academics among others.
Market research future published a half-cooked research report on Learning Management System market. The global market for Learning Management System market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around ~22% during the period 2016 to 2022 and expected to grow at market size of USD ~17 billion in 2022.
Key Players for learning Management System Market:
• Edmodo (California)
• Blackboard, Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Xerox corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.)
• Cornerstone On demand, Inc. (U.S.)
• D2L Corporation (Canada),
• Saba Software, Inc. (U.S.) among others.
“Growing need for Learning Management System for training & development especially in academics and corporate sector is the key trend for this market. Growing cloud computing technology is developing opportunity for software developers to build efficient learning management software to serve the growing demand and therefore, America and Asia-pacific countries are taking many initiatives to build strong market of Learning Management System in the region “
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Learning Management System Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022”
Target Audience:
• Hardware and software service providers
• Education sector
• System administrators
• Network service providers
• Corporate training
• Government
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.
