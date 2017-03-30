Portugal Non-Life Insurance Research Report 2020
Synopsis
Timetric’s 'Non-Life Insurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Portuguese non-life insurance segment, including:
• The Portuguese non-life segment’s detailed outlook by product category
• A comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy and demographics
• A comparison of the Portuguese non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts
• The various distribution channels in the Portuguese non-life insurance segment
• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Portuguese insurance industry
• Details of the competitive landscape in the non-life insurance segment in Portugal
• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Portuguese insurance industry
Summary
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the Portuguese insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together Timetric’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Portugal:
• It provides historical values for the Portuguese non-life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.
• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Portuguese non-life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.
• It provides a comparison of the Portuguese non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts
• It analyzes the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Portugal.
• It analyzes various natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Portuguese insurance industry
• It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Portugal, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key points to buy
• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Portuguese non-life insurance segment, and each category within it.
• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Portuguese non-life insurance segment.
• Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment.
• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
• Gain insights into key regulations governing the Portuguese insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.
Key Highlights
• Portuguese insurers offer special motor insurance packages based on age group or profession. This includes young people, students and senior citizens.
• Property insurance was the second-largest category, accounting for 29.0% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015.
• Stabilizing economic conditions, infrastructure investments, commercial construction projects, and renewed investor confidence will support the growth of property insurance over the forecast period.
• Liability insurance accounted for 19.3% of the segment’s direct written premium in 2015.
• The segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading companies accounting for 81.2% of the segment’s direct written premium in 2015.
