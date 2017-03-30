DevOps Platform Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
DevOps Platform Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global DevOps Platform market, analyzes and researches the DevOps Platform development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Ansible
Chef
Puppet Labs
Jenkins
TeamCity
Atlassian
SaltStack
Vagrant
Splunk
ServiceNow
CA Technologies
IBM
Rackspace
Red Hat
CFEngine
Cisco
Clarive
CollabNet
DBmaestro
Dell
Docker
HP
Inedo
Infosys
Microsoft
VersionOne
VMware
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, DevOps Platform can be split into
Developer-Driven Devops
Operations-Driven Devops
Platform 2.5 Type Of Environment
Market segment by Application, DevOps Platform can be split into
IT Industry
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector
Telecom Sector
Retail Sector
Other end-users
Key points in table of content
1 Industry Overview of DevOps Platform
1.1 DevOps Platform Market Overview
1.1.1 DevOps Platform Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global DevOps Platform Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 DevOps Platform Market by Type
1.3.1 Developer-Driven Devops
1.3.2 Operations-Driven Devops
1.3.3 Platform 2.5 Type Of Environment
1.4 DevOps Platform Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 IT Industry
1.4.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector
1.4.3 Telecom Sector
1.4.4 Retail Sector
1.4.5 Other end-users
2 Global DevOps Platform Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 DevOps Platform Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Ansible
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Chef
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Puppet Labs
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Jenkins
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 TeamCity
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Atlassian
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 SaltStack
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Vagrant
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Splunk
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 ServiceNow
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 DevOps Platform Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 CA Technologies
3.12 IBM
3.13 Rackspace
3.14 Red Hat
3.15 CFEngine
3.16 Cisco
3.17 Clarive
3.18 CollabNet
3.19 DBmaestro
3.20 Dell
3.21 Docker
3.22 HP
3.23 Inedo
3.24 Infosys
3.25 Microsoft
3.26 VersionOne
3.27 VMware
4 Global DevOps Platform Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global DevOps Platform Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global DevOps Platform Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of DevOps Platform in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of DevOps Platform
5 United States DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
