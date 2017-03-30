Global Pipe Insulation Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Pipe Insulation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Pipe Insulation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research Database
This report studies pipe insulation in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
Rockwool
ITW
Armacell
Knauf Insulation
K-flex
Wincell
Paroc Group
ODE YALITIM
Frost King
Kaimann GmbH
NMC
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of pipe insulation in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like:
North America
Europe
Asia
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:
Fiberglass
Mineral Wool
Polyurethane Foam
Polyethylene
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of pipe insulation in each application, can be divided into:
District heating and cooling
Oil and Gas
Industrial Pipelines
Others
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Pipe Insulation 1
1.1 Definition of Pipe Insulation 1
1.2 Classification of Pipe Insulation 2
1.2.1 Fiberglass 2
1.2.2 Mineral Wool 3
1.2.3 Polyurethane Foam 4
1.2.4 Polyethylene 4
1.3 Applications of Pipe Insulation 5
1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Pipe Insulation 6
1.5 Industry Overview and Major Regions Status of Pipe Insulation 6
1.5.1 Industry Overview of Pipe Insulation 6
1.5.2 Global Major Regions Status of Pipe Insulation 7
1.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Pipe Insulation 7
1.7 Industry News Analysis of Pipe Insulation 8
...
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Pipe Insulation 89
8.1 Owens Corning 89
8.1.1 Company Profile 89
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 90
8.1.2.1 VaporWick Pipe Insulation 90
8.1.2.2 FIBERGLAS Pipe Insulation 90
8.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 91
8.1.4 Contact Information 93
8.2 Johns Manville 93
8.2.1 Company Profile 93
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 94
8.2.2.1 MICRO-LOK HP 94
8.2.2.2 MICRO-LOK HP PLAIN 95
8.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 95
8.2.4 Contact Information 97
8.3 Rockwool 97
8.3.1 Company Profile 97
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 98
8.3.2.1 SEAROX WM 620 98
8.3.2.2 SEAROX WM 950 99
8.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 100
8.3.4 Contact Information 101
8.4 ITW 101
8.4.1 Company Profile 101
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 102
8.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 104
8.4.4 Contact Information 105
8.5 Armacell 105
8.5.1 Company Profile 105
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 107
8.5.2.1 AP Armaflex Tubes 107
8.5.2.2 Tubolit 108
8.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 109
8.4.4 Contact Information 110
8.6 Knauf Insulation 110
8.6.1 Company Profile 110
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 112
8.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 113
8.6.4 Contact Information 114
8.7 K-flex 114
8.7.1 Company Profile 114
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 115
8.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 116
8.7.4 Contact Information 118
8.8 Wincell 118
8.8.1 Company Profile 118
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 119
8.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 120
8.8.4 Contact Information 121
8.9 Paroc Group 121
8.9.1 Company Profile 121
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 122
8.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 123
8.9.4 Contact Information 125
8.10 ODE YALITIM 125
8.10.1 Company Profile 125
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 126
8.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 126
8.10.4 Contact Information 128
8.11 Frost King 128
8.11.1 Company Profile 128
8.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 129
8.11.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 129
8.11.4 Contact Information 131
8.12 Kaimann GmbH 132
8.12.1 Company Profile 132
8.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 132
8.12.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 133
8.12.4 Contact Information 135
8.13 NMC 135
8.13.1 Company Profile 135
8.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 135
8.13.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 136
8.13.4 Contact Information 138
Continued...
