Global Silicone in Construction Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Silicone in Construction market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Silicone in Construction in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Silicone in Construction market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
The Dow Corning Corporation
Silchem, Inc
ICM Products, Inc
Speciality Silicone Products Incorporated
Wacker-Chemie GmbH
Evonik Industries AG
Hutchinson
Kemira Oyj
Quantum Silicones
Kaneka Corporation
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fluids
Elastomers
Resins
Gels
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Silicone in Construction for each application, including
Sealants
Adhesives
Coatings
Others
Table of Contents
Global Silicone in Construction Market Research Report 2017
1 Silicone in Construction Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicone in Construction
1.2 Silicone in Construction Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Silicone in Construction Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Silicone in Construction Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Fluids
1.2.4 Elastomers
1.2.5 Resins
1.2.6 Gels
1.3 Global Silicone in Construction Segment by Application
1.3.1 Silicone in Construction Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Sealants
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Silicone in Construction Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Silicone in Construction Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Silicone in Construction (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Silicone in Construction Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Silicone in Construction Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Silicone in Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Silicone in Construction Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Silicone in Construction Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Silicone in Construction Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Silicone in Construction Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Silicone in Construction Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Silicone in Construction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Silicone in Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Silicone in Construction Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Silicone in Construction Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
