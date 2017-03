Global Glycine Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Glycine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2017

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce glycine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical, Linxi Hongtai, etc. The sales of glycine increased from 305 K MT in 2012 to 354 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 3.58%. Global glycine capacity utilization rate remained at around 68.30% in 2016. This report studies Glycine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering Ajinomoto, Yuki Gosei Kogyo, Showa Denko KK, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Chattem Chemicals, Paras Intermediates, Evonik, Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical, Linxi Hongtai, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Zhenxing Chemical, Newtrend Group, Henan HDF Chemical.

By type, the market can be split into Glycine-Food Grade, Glycine-Tech Grade, Glycine-Pharma Grade.

By Application, the market can be split into Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Human and Animal Foods, Others.

By Regions, this report covers North America, China, Europe, Rest of Asia, Japan, India. 1 Industry Overview of Glycine
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Glycine
1.1.1 Definition of Glycine
1.1.2 Specifications of Glycine
1.2 Classification of Glycine
1.2.1 Glycine-Food Grade
1.2.2 Glycine-Tech Grade
1.2.3 Glycine-Pharma Grade
1.3 Applications of Glycine
1.3.1 Pesticide Industry
1.3.2 Feed Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals Industry
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Rest of Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Glycine Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 538.1.4 Ajinomoto 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 548.2 Yuki Gosei Kogyo 548.2.1 Company Profile 548.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 558.2.3 Yuki Gosei Kogyo 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 568.2.4 Yuki Gosei Kogyo 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 568.3 Showa Denko KK 578.3.1 Company Profile 578.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 588.3.3 Showa Denko KK 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 588.3.4 Showa Denko KK 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 598.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals 598.4.1 Company Profile 598.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 608.4.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 618.4.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 618.5 Chattem Chemicals 628.5.1 Company Profile 628.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 638.5.3 Chattem Chemicals 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 638.5.4 Chattem Chemicals 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 648.6 Paras Intermediates 648.6.1 Company Profile 648.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 658.6.3 Paras Intermediates 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 678.6.4 Paras Intermediates 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 688.7 Evonik 688.7.1 Company Profile 688.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 698.7.3 Evonik 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 708.7.4 Evonik 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 718.8 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical 718.8.1 Company Profile 718.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 728.8.3 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 738.8.4 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 748.9 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical 748.9.1 Company Profile 748.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 768.9.3 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 778.9.4 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 788.10 Linxi Hongtai 788.10.1 Company Profile 788.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 798.10.3 Linxi Hongtai 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 798.10.4 Linxi Hongtai 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 808.11 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 808.11.1 Company Profile 808.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 818.11.3 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 828.11.4 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 838.12 Zhenxing Chemical Group 838.12.1 Company Profile 838.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)