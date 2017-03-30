Global Glycine Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Glycine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Glycine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
urrently, there are some companies in the world can produce glycine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical, Linxi Hongtai, etc. The sales of glycine increased from 305 K MT in 2012 to 354 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 3.58%. Global glycine capacity utilization rate remained at around 68.30% in 2016.
This report studies Glycine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Ajinomoto
Yuki Gosei Kogyo
Showa Denko KK
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Chattem Chemicals
Paras Intermediates
Evonik
Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
Linxi Hongtai
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
Zhenxing Chemical
Newtrend Group
Henan HDF Chemical
By type, the market can be split into
Glycine-Food Grade
Glycine-Tech Grade
Glycine-Pharma Grade
By Application, the market can be split into
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Human and Animal Foods
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Rest of Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Glycine 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Glycine 1
1.1.1 Definition of Glycine 1
1.1.2 Specifications of Glycine 2
1.2 Classification of Glycine 2
1.2.1 Glycine-Food Grade 4
1.2.2 Glycine-Tech Grade 5
1.2.3 Glycine-Pharma Grade 6
1.3 Applications of Glycine 6
1.3.1 Pesticide Industry 8
1.3.2 Feed Industry 8
1.3.3 Food Industry 9
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals Industry 10
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 11
1.4.1 North America 12
1.4.2 China 13
1.4.3 Europe 14
1.4.4 Rest of Asia 15
1.4.5 Japan 16
1.4.6 India 17
...
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Glycine 52
8.1 Ajinomoto 52
8.1.1 Company Profile 52
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 53
8.1.3 Ajinomoto 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 53
8.1.4 Ajinomoto 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 54
8.2 Yuki Gosei Kogyo 54
8.2.1 Company Profile 54
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 55
8.2.3 Yuki Gosei Kogyo 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 56
8.2.4 Yuki Gosei Kogyo 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 56
8.3 Showa Denko KK 57
8.3.1 Company Profile 57
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 58
8.3.3 Showa Denko KK 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 58
8.3.4 Showa Denko KK 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 59
8.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals 59
8.4.1 Company Profile 59
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 60
8.4.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 61
8.4.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 61
8.5 Chattem Chemicals 62
8.5.1 Company Profile 62
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 63
8.5.3 Chattem Chemicals 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 63
8.5.4 Chattem Chemicals 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 64
8.6 Paras Intermediates 64
8.6.1 Company Profile 64
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 65
8.6.3 Paras Intermediates 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 67
8.6.4 Paras Intermediates 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 68
8.7 Evonik 68
8.7.1 Company Profile 68
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 69
8.7.3 Evonik 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 70
8.7.4 Evonik 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 71
8.8 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical 71
8.8.1 Company Profile 71
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 72
8.8.3 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 73
8.8.4 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 74
8.9 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical 74
8.9.1 Company Profile 74
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 76
8.9.3 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 77
8.9.4 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 78
8.10 Linxi Hongtai 78
8.10.1 Company Profile 78
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 79
8.10.3 Linxi Hongtai 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 79
8.10.4 Linxi Hongtai 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 80
8.11 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 80
8.11.1 Company Profile 80
8.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 81
8.11.3 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 82
8.11.4 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 83
8.12 Zhenxing Chemical Group 83
8.12.1 Company Profile 83
8.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 85
8.12.3 Zhenxing Chemical Group 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 85
8.12.4 Zhenxing Chemical Group 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 86
8.13 Newtrend Group 86
8.13.1 Company Profile 86
8.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 87
8.13.3 Newtrend Group 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 87
8.13.4 Newtrend Group 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 88
8.14 Henan HDF Chemical 88
8.14.1 Company Profile 88
8.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 90
8.14.3 Henan HDF Chemical 2012-2017 Glycine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 91
8.14.4 Henan HDF Chemical 2016 Glycine Business Region Distribution Analysis 92
Continued...
