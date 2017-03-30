PVC Pipe Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Wiseguyreports.com Announces the Publication of its Research Report – GLOBAL PVC Pipe Market 2017-2022PUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global PVC Pipe Industry
In this report, the global PVC Pipe market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Global PVC Pipe market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Egeplast
Finolex Industries
IPEX
JM Eagle Company
North American Pipe Corporation
Pipelife International
Plastika
Polypipe
Royal Building Products
Sekisui Chemical
Tessenderlo Group
Tigre SA
Formosa Plastics Group.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PVC Pipe in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Chlorinated PVC Pipe
Unplasticized PVC Pipe
Plasticized PVC Pipe
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PVC Pipe for each application, including
Irrigation
Water Supply
Sewerage
Plumbing
Oil & Gas
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Others
If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report
